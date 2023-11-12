Headlines

Happy Kali Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Kali Pujo is celebrated with a lot of pomp to celebrate the victory of good over evil in West Bengal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

Kali Puja 2023 or Shyama Pujo 2023 is being celebrated on November 12 this year. Kali Pujo is celebrated with a lot of pomp to celebrate the victory of good over evil in West Bengal.

Kali Puja or Shyama Puja is performed in temples and homes, with people worshipping the Goddess Kali on the New Moon (Amavasya) night of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.

Here are some quotes, wishes, and status messages to share with your friends and family on Kali Puja 2023:

May Maa Kali give you the courage to face all the challenges and be victorious. 

I hope that no hurdles can stop you from reaching your goals. Warmest wishes to you and your family on Kali puja.

Maa Kali has always been there to protect us and impart our strength. Let us thank her for all her support. Happy Kali Puja!

Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Kali Puja, with plenty of peace and prosperity.

On the occasion of Kali Puja, I hope that you always keep faith in Maa and keep moving ahead in life. Happy Kali Puja!!

On the occasion of Kali puja, I send you all my best wishes to you and your family. May you have a blessed and joyful celebration. Happy Kali Puja!

Make the Kali Puja celebrations more meaningful by promising to be as strong and courageous as Maa Kali. Happy Kali Puja to you and your family!

May Goddess Kali subtract all the negativity from your life. Add an abundance of joy to your life. Happy Kali Puja!

May Maa Kali fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and good fortune.

Maa Kali is the symbol of strength and good over evil. May she bless you and your family with abundant strength. Happy Kali Puja.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish you are blessed with prosperity and success by Maa Kali. HAPPY KALI PUJA 2021.

May Maa bless you with happiness all the year through! Wishing you a happy Kali Puja.

May Maa bring joy to you and your loved ones. May the Divine blessings of Maa Kali be with you always. Happy Kali Puja.

May the Kali Puja diminish all the darkness in your life. May Maa’s blessings fulfil all your wishes and desires.

