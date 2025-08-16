Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead, here's what we know so far
‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours
Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to watch
Happy Janmashtami 2025: Top 10 wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to celebrate lord Krishna's birth
Hillary Clinton says she’d nominate US President for Nobel Peace prize only under one condition; Trump reacts, ‘Start liking her…’
Donald Trump says 'No deal until there's a deal' after Alaska talks with Vladimir Putin: 10 points
Ukrainian President Zelensky releases video statement hours before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin meet in Alaska, says, 'Ukraine is ready to...', WATCH
Kangana Ranaut trashes dating apps, live-in relationships, calls them ‘unwomanly’: 'True gutter of our...'
Video: Massive explosion shakes New York after thick black smoke engulfs Manhattan
Trump-Putin meeting: Russia says 'interested' in ending war, 'I agree with Trump but...'
LIFESTYLE
Happy Janmashtami 2025: send these top wishes to your loved ones to mark the birth of Krishna
One of the most well-known Hindu festivals is Janmashtami, which honors the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna's birth anniversary. It is observed around the world with great fervor and excitement. Hindus visit temples, plan pujas, adorn their homes, and observe a 24-hour fast.
The event is celebrated with vibrant customs, religious rites, and sincere festivities on Ashtami Tithi, the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.
This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Saturday, August 16, 2025; with the festival around the corner, we have listed best wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family.