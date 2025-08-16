'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Happy Janmashtami 2025: Top 10 wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to celebrate lord Krishna's birth

Happy Janmashtami 2025: send these top wishes to your loved ones to mark the birth of Krishna

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 07:32 AM IST

Happy Janmashtami 2025: Top 10 wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to celebrate lord Krishna's birth

One of the most well-known Hindu festivals is Janmashtami, which honors the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna's birth anniversary. It is observed around the world with great fervor and excitement. Hindus visit temples, plan pujas, adorn their homes, and observe a 24-hour fast.

The event is celebrated with vibrant customs, religious rites, and sincere festivities on Ashtami Tithi, the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Saturday, August 16, 2025; with the festival around the corner, we have listed best wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family.

Happy Janmashtami 2025: Top 10 wishes to celebrate lord Krishna's birth

  • May Krishna ji continuously shower you with joy, love, and tranquility. Cheers to you and your family on Janmashtami!
  • I hope Krishna's joyful melodies bring you joy and bliss on this Janmashtami. Happy Janmashtami!
  • May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra-  Happy Janmashtami!
  • Jai Shri Krishna! Have a happy Janmashtami. I pray to Krishna today to take away all your problems and worries. 
  • Keep in mind the principles that Lord Krishna imparted in the Gita and always abide by the path of dharma. Cheers to Janmashtami!

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Quotes

  • “Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power and morality.” - The Bhagavad Gita
  • “Do everything you have to do, But not with greed, not with ego, Not with lust, not with envy but With love, compassion, humility and devotion.” Happy Janmashtami! 
  • May Lord Krishna come to your house and take away all your makhan-mishri with all your worries and sorrow. Happy Janmashtami!
  • “A gift is pure when given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return” Jai Shree Krishna!
  • Love is a consistent passion to give not a meek persistent hope to receive. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
