Lifestyle

Happy Islamic New Year 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share in Muharram

India will observe the first day of Muharram on Thursday, July 20th.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

The Islamic New Year holds great significance for Muslims around the world, and it marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar. Referred to as Al Hijri or Arabic New Year, it is observed on the first day of the sacred month of Muharram. This month is notable because it was during Muharram that the Prophet Muhammad embarked on his migration from Mecca to Medina.

Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, holds special significance as it is a day of mourning for Muslims. On this day, they remember the martyrdom of Hussain Ibn Ali, the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Due to the Islamic calendar's reliance on the lunar cycle, the dates of Muharram vary each year when converted to the Gregorian calendar. The beginning of Muharram is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

India will observe the first day of Muharram on Thursday, July 20th. 

In this article, we present a collection of heartfelt wishes, meaningful WhatsApp messages, and inspiring quotes to share during the month of Muharram.

Islamic New Year 2023: Wishes

May the arrival of the Islamic New Year bring you blessings, peace, and prosperity. Happy Muharram!

Wishing you a year filled with Allah's mercy, forgiveness, and countless blessings. Happy Islamic New Year 2023!

As we embark on this new Islamic year, may it be a time of renewal and spiritual growth. Happy Muharram to you and your family!

May this Hijri year bring you closer to Allah and fulfill all your aspirations. Happy Islamic New Year!

May the light of faith shine brightly in your heart throughout the year. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Muharram!

Islamic New Year 2023: WhatsApp Messages 

May the Islamic New Year illuminate your path with knowledge, wisdom, and righteousness. Happy Muharram!

As the first month of the Islamic calendar begins, let us reflect on the past and strive for a better future. Happy Islamic New Year!

On this special occasion, may Allah shower His blessings upon you and your loved ones. Have a peaceful and prosperous Muharram!

Let us remember the sacrifice and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as we begin this new year. Happy Islamic New Year 2023!

May the spirit of unity, compassion, and brotherhood prevail in our hearts during Muharram and always. Happy Hijri New Year!

Islamic New Year 2023: Quotes

"Verily, the number of months with Allah is twelve months (in a year), so it was ordained by Allah on the Day when He created the heavens and the earth." - Quran 9:36

"The best among you is the one who learns the Quran and teaches it." - Prophet Muhammad 

"Remember the day of Ashura, Allah saved Musa (Moses) and his people from their enemy." - Prophet Muhammad 

"When you encounter the month of Muharram, then fast on the ninth day." - Prophet Muhammad 

"The best fast after Ramadan is the month of Allah, Muharram." - Prophet Muhammad 

Also read: Islamic New Year: When is Muharram in India? Date, history, significance of Muharram 2023

 

