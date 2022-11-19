Happy International Men’s Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, messages to appreciate the men in our lives

Photo: Pixabay

Both men and women have important contributions to the development of society. Even though there is more work being done in the direction of women's empowerment all over the world, but awareness about the well-being and health of men is also important.

International Men's Day is celebrated every year around the world with the aim of the mental health development of men, their positive qualities and gender equality. Man is such a pillar of family, society and nation, without which everything is incomplete. On International Men's Day, boys and men are honored for their contribution to union, society, community, nation, family, marriage and child care. At the same time, efforts towards promoting basic awareness of men's issues began to celebrate this day.

On this day, let's share a few wishes, greetings, and messages to empower and appreciate the men in our lives.​

International Men's Day 2022: History, significance and theme

International Men’s Day 2022: Wishes

You hold a special place in my life and today is a day to celebrate all that you are and stand for. Happy International Men's Day!

Wishing all the men in my life a Happy International Men's Day. You are loved and appreciated today and always!

God created men to follow his teachings based on love and respect, all men should do so, and earth would be a better place to live. Happy International Men's Day!

The beauty of all men is that each has a special quality, and it is incredible when you discover their true heart. Happy International Men's Day!

Shout out to all men who despite all odds and obstacles paved the way for themselves in this over-ambitious world. May you get more strength and love. Happy International Men's Day!

International Men’s Day 2022: Quotes

"When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw." - Nelson Mandela.

Dear men, thank you for making our lives beautiful and wonderful. Happy Men’s Day!

To be a real man is to know how to face your rejection, failures, and hardships. We wish you a Happy Men’s Day!

"A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition's night, an inspiration and a prophecy." - Robert Green Ingersoll.

A real man is one who can cry freely, express his emotions without judgment, and live a life without the burdens of patriarchy. Wishing you the strength to do it all. Happy International Men's Day!

International Men’s Day 2022 WhatsApp Messages