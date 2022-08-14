Happy Independence Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to honour India's freedom fighters

File Photo

India’s freedom struggle is a famous journey that must be recalled every now and then, so we don’t forget the countless sacrifices of the freedom fighters who lost their life fighting against the Britishers. The events of retaliation and uprisings that eventually forced out the Britishers after ruling the country for 200 years are the reason why the later generations are breathing in free air.

Former Viceroy Lord Mountbatten’s exit from the country led India to celebrate its first Independence Day on August 15, 1947.

As we celebrate the 76th Independence Day on August 15, let us share some quotes from India’s freedom fighters to honor them.

Here are some WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes that you can share with your friends and family to up that patriotic spirit this Independence Day

* “Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking.” ― Bhagat Singh

* “The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.” ― Jawaharlal Nehru

* “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.” ― Bhim Rao Ambedkar

* “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai” ― Ramprasad Bismil

* "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" ― Bal Gangadhar Tilak

* "We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action." ― Sarojini Naidu

* “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high, where knowledge is free. Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls. Where words come out from the depth of truth, where tireless striving stretches its arms toward perfection. Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit. Where the mind is led forward by thee." ― Rabindranath Tagore

* “Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.” ― Subhas Chandra Bose

* "Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge" ― Chandra Shekhar Azad

* “An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

* “Khoon se khelenge Holi gar Vatan mushkil main hai” – Ashfaqullah Khan

* "Don't see others doing better than you beat your own records everyday, because success is a fight between you and yourself"- Chandra Shekhar Azad

* “Tum Muje Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga” – Subhash Chandra Bose