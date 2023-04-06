Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023: 20 top WhatsApp wishes, messages to send your loved ones on Hanuman Janmotsav

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
To celebrate the anniversary of Lord Hanuman's birth, devotees of the Hindu religion observe Human Jayanti.
Hanuman Jayanti or Hanumath Jayanti is celebrated at different times in different parts of the country depending on their beliefs and the type of calendar they follow.
Hanuman Jayanti is going to be celebrated today (April 6) of Shukla Paksha to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman is a symbol of strength and energy and on a holy day, people apply tilak (mark) on their forehead.
Hanuman Jayanti Wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones
- Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.
- I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan, Happy Hanuman Jayanti!
- Wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti.
- Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and more contented life.
- Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
- This Hanuman Jayanti, I pray that your dream gets fulfilled and your family stays safe and happy. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
- Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!
- On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Hanuman ji is always there to protect you from negativities and threats in life. Warm greetings on Hanuman Jayanti to you.
- May God Hanuman bless you with Power and Wisdom Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
- We bow to Maruti, Sri Hanuman, Who stands with his palms Folded above his forehead, With a torrent of tears flowing Down his eyes wherever The Names of Lord Rama are sung. Happy Sri Hunumaan Jayanti 2023!
- Hanuman is worshiped as a symbol of physical strength, perseverance and devotion, May Lord Hanuman give you his strength, May bless you with his perseverance and May he grant you art of Devotion as he had for Lord Rama ! Happy Hanuman Jayanti.
- Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar, Jai Kapeesh Tihu Lok Ujagar, Ram Doot Atulit Bal Dhama, Anjani Putra Pawan Sut Nama, Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman
- Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram, Hare Ram hare Ram hare Ram, Hanuman ji ki tarah japte jao, Apni saari badhaye door karte jao, Shubh Hanuman Jayanti
- I pray that Lord Hanuman's blessings may bring you strength, courage, and wisdom. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!
- On this auspicious Hanuman Jayanti, let us reflect on Lord Hanuman's wisdom and make an effort to live a life characterised by peace, love, and harmony.
- May the blessings of Lord Hanuman be with you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
- Let us celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman and seek his guidance in leading a life filled with love, compassion, and humility.
- Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Hanuman Jayanti filled with spiritual growth, inner peace, and happiness.
- May the teachings of Lord Hanuman help you overcome the challenges of life and lead you towards a path of righteousness.
- Happy Hanuman Jayanti, may the blessings of Lord Hanuman be with you always.