Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023: 20 top WhatsApp wishes, messages to send your loved ones on Hanuman Janmotsav

To celebrate the anniversary of Lord Hanuman's birth, devotees of the Hindu religion observe Human Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanumath Jayanti is celebrated at different times in different parts of the country depending on their beliefs and the type of calendar they follow.

Hanuman Jayanti is going to be celebrated today (April 6) of Shukla Paksha to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman is a symbol of strength and energy and on a holy day, people apply tilak (mark) on their forehead.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones