Happy Halloween 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, greeting, messages to send to your loved ones

Happy Halloween

Halloween is a day to remember the dead and is celebrated in Europe and America on October 31. It is also celebrated to mark the difference between summer and winter. Halloween is an ancient Celtic festival celebrated on the last day of harvest in European countries and America. Over the years, Halloween has grown to be a major celebration throughout the world and in urban India as well.

Halloween 2022: Recreate these make-up look for Halloween party

Here are some thoughtful messages and funny quotes to wish your friends and family on Halloween.

Halloween 2022: WhatsApp wishes

1. Pumpkins are all ready to be light up and witches are all ready with their robes…. It is Halloween my dear!!!

2. May you have the spookiest and the scariest Halloween ever….. May you look the deadliest ever…. Happy Halloween to you!!!

3. On this Halloween, my only wish is to scare you the most with my spooky looks and jokes…. Get ready to have the biggest blast of this season.

4. May the season of fall bring along more and more reasons for you to have good memories with some witches and vampires around you…. Happy Halloween my friend.

Halloween 2022: Messages

1. Wishing you a killer Halloween….. May you kill many people with your spooky looks this year…. Let us begin the count.

2. May you look better than all the witches, vampires, monsters in the town because there is no one scarier than you….. Happy Halloween to my dear friend.

3. May the occasion of Halloween full of screams around you, monstrous costumes around you and lots of fun surrounding you….. Best wishes on Halloween to you.

4. I don’t think wishing you Halloween would be a great idea, so I though of simply “BOHOOOO” you and scare you to the core….. Have a wonderful day!!!!

Halloween 2022: Funny quotes

1. I don’t think I need to wish you on Halloween because you look like a lost vampire throughout the year….. Happy Halloween my friend.

2. Some ghosts came to me asking for your address to give you a surprise this Halloween….. Get ready for trick or treat.

3. Halloween is the time to loosen up and give these ghosts, vampires and witches a tough competition…. I am sure you will win the competition…. Happy Halloween to you.

4. No matter how well I get dressed for Halloween, I know I am going to lose to you because you make one hell of a monster…. Best wishes on Halloween to you.