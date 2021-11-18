Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to send to your dear ones

Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, is one of the most significant festivals in Sikhism. The auspicious occasion marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Talwandi village in the present-day city of Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is traditionally celebrated on the Kartik Purnima date as per the Hindu Lunar calendar. This year marks the 552nd birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. Gurpurab 2021 is being celebrated on November 19.

The festival celebrations usually begin days in advance with Prabhat Pheris, early morning processions that start at the Gurudwaras and proceed to the neighbouring localities singing the Sikh hymns. Akhand Path, a forty-eight hour long stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, is held in the Gurudwaras two days before the occasion. Nagar Kirtans are also organised a day before or on the weekend prior to the Gurpurab date.

Here are some messages in English you can send to your near ones on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021:

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, dreams and ambitions. May his blessings be with you in all your endeavours! Happy Gurpurab 2021

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti.

May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony.

May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your lives. Happy Gurpurab 2021

Here are some messages in Hindi you can send to your dear ones on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021:

नानक नाम चढ़दी कला तेरे भाने सरबत दा भला; मेरी तरफ से आप सबको गुरपुरब दी लख लख बधाई!

वाहे गुरु जी दा खालसा, वाहे गुरु जी दे फ़तेह; गुरु नानक जयंती की आप सब को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

गुरु नानक जयंती की बधाइयां, मेरी गुरु नानक देव जी से कामना है की आपके सारे सपने पूरे हो और आपको एक सुखद जीवन मिले, गुरु नानक देव जी आप पर हमेशा कृपा बनाये रखे

आपको और आपके पूरे परिवार को मेरी तरफ से गुरपुरब की ढेर सारी बधाई!