Happy Gita Jayanti 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share

Representational image

Geeta Jayanti will also be celebrated on the day of Mokshada Ekadashi i.e. on December 3, 2022. Lord Krishna has told the art of living life in Gita. Reciting Gita daily has been considered very fruitful in getting freedom from the bondage of worldly attachment. It is said that in Kurukshetra, when Arjuna had backed away from fighting the war after seeing his own people, Krishna had explained to him the difference between right good and bad, sin and virtue by preaching the Gita, after which Arjuna won the battle.

Geeta Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Marshisha month, Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta has an important place in people's life. On this auspicious occasion, you can also wish your friends and relatives these special messages of Geeta Jayanti.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2022 Quotes, Wishes, Whatsapp messages, and greetings

1. Winters and Summers are impermanent; as they come, they go away... Similarly, pain and pleasure are fleeting emotions. May you get Lord Krishna's blessings to help you sail through the fleeting emotions, on Gita Jayanti 2022.

2. Our biggest fear is the fear of Death but we never realize that our bodies perish but souls never die. Let God give you the strength to realise life as it is and achieve your life purpose in a full-fledged way.

3. We change our bodies just the way we change our clothes every day. So it is important to realise that human life has a limited shelf life and focus on liberation. Wishing you the strength to achieve this on Gita Jayanti 2022.

4. We are souls and this is the first step towards realization. Let god give you this awareness for your spiritual progress on the day of Gita Jayanti.

5. A steady-minded individual experiences all sorts of thoughts, needs, expectations, desires, but never gets disturbed by them. He is never led towards fulfilling his worldly desires. Wish you the steadiness and focus that you need to realise your true self on this Gita Jayanti 2022.

6. Life is short. It is of no use to walk on the path that was carved for somebody else. Follow your dreams and intuition. Do not be biased by others' opinions. Let God open your eyes to this truth and help you win over yourself. Happy Gita Day.

7. Vices rest on the edifice of lust, anger, and greed which are the root causes of all problems in human life. All the best for your efforts to win over your weaknesses. Happy Gita Jayanti 2022 to you!

8. Do your duty. Leave the outcome to God and just enjoy the journey towards him. All the best for your efforts on this Gita day!

9. Everything happens for a reason. Three is a reason behind every good or bad occurrence in life. Happy Gita day!

10. Do not be shaken by challenging circumstances. Stay mindful of the present and focus on the present rather than on the past or future. Wishing you success on Gita Jayanti.