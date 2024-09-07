Twitter
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024:10 best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa

The 11-day festival begins with the installation of Ganesha idols in houses and public pandals, showcasing intricate artistry and inventive displays.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 06:39 AM IST

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024:10 best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known  as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a prominent Hindu festival which marks the of Lord Ganesha, the deity symbolising wisdom, prosperity, and the conqueror of impediments.

This year, the 11-day festival which has begun today, September 7, will conclude on September 17.

The festivities begins with the installation of Ganesha idols in houses and public pandals, showcasing intricate artistry and inventive displays. The event features exquisitely adorned idols and pandals reflecting various themes, concluding with the immersion of these idols in water on the final day.

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, here are some warm wishes for the occasion that you can share with your loved ones.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10 best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa

1. May the arrival of Lord Ganesha bring peace and prosperity into your life. Have a delightful Vinayaka Chavithi!

2. Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and all the blessings that come with Lord Ganesha’s presence.

3. May Ganpati Bappa brings all the happiness in your life and bless you with good health.

4. May the divine blessings of Vinayagar Chaturthi enrich your life with prosperity and joy.

5. Sending you blessings and best wishes for a Ganeshotsav that brings you closer to your dreams and aspirations.

6. Wishing you an auspicious Vinayagar Chaturthi full of love, peace, and the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

7. May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles of your life, Provide you with auspicious beginnings, Inspire you with creativity, And bless you with intellect and wisdom. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

8. I wish you a very Happy Gowri Ganesha and I pray to Ganesh Chaturthi for your wonderful life ahead. 

9. On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may your life be successful and prosperous. Have a fantastic celebration!

10. May the divine blessings of Ganpati Bappa fill your home with joy and your heart with peace.

