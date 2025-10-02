Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand shares why she gave up custody battle for her son after 9 years, says 'usne mujhe bola...'

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar: 'When he was narrating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I knew...'

Elon Musk makes history, Tesla CEO becomes first person in the world with a net worth of Rs...

Is Greta Thunberg arrested by Israel after Global Sumud Flotilla interception? Here’s what we know

Indian woman leaves US after struggling to find job, says 'left American Dream...' in viral video; Internet divided on privileged struggle, WATCH

Donald Trump administration to 'soon begin' federal layoffs amid US government shutdown? White House says, 'Unfortunately, Democrats...'

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, motivational quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings

'Toxic' cough syrups kill seven in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; authorities ban supply of THESE drugs following probe

Happy Dussehra 2025: Best wishes, greetings to share with your loved ones on Vijayadashami

Donald Trump to meet China's Xi Jinping in 4 weeks, says ‘Soybeans to be significant topic of discussion’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand shares why she gave up custody battle for her son after 9 years, says 'usne mujhe bola...'

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand gave up custody battle for her son after 9 years

Good news for commuters, UP CM Yogi's government slashes bus fares for Dussehra, Diwali up to Rs...; Check new fares of Volvo, AC sleeper bus

Good news for commuters, UP CM Yogi's government slashes bus fares up to...

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar: 'When he was narrating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I knew...'

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, motivational quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings

On Gandhi Jayanti, we pay tribute to the legendary leader and his enduring legacy. Here’s a list of wishes, messages, and quotes to honour Mahatma Gandhi and inspire others to follow his path.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 07:08 AM IST

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, motivational quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2, is a momentous day in India and around the world. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was born in a Gujarati merchant family on October 2, 1869, was instrumental in the fight for Indian independence through his advocacy of self-reliance, civil disobedience, and protests. The day honors the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Indian nation's nonviolent freedom movement. His lasting legacy of peace, unity, and the values of truth and non-violence is commemorated on this momentous date. As we honor this legendary leader in 2025, it's a chance to consider his principles and wisdom. We've compiled a list of the top 50 Gandhi Jayanti quotes, messages, and wishes to help you express your sincere sentiments. It's ideal for sharing with loved ones and promoting harmony and peace.

On Gandhi Jayanti, we honor the great leader and his enduring legacy. Here’s a list of quotes, greetings, and messages honoring Mahatma Gandhi and encouraging others to follow in his footsteps.

 

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes and Messages

  • 1. On this Gandhi Jayanti, let's remember the Mahatma's message of peace, truth, and non-violence. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 2. May the spirit of Gandhiji's wisdom and philosophy guide us in our path to a better world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 3. Let's honor the man who led us to freedom with his principles of truth and non-violence. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 4. Wishing you a day filled with the teachings of Gandhiji and the strength to follow his path. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 5. As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, let's strive to be the change we wish to see in the world.
  • 6. On this day, let's remember the man who inspired the world with his simple yet powerful ideals. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 7. May Gandhiji's ideals continue to inspire us to work towards a more just and peaceful world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 8. Let's pay tribute to the Father of the Nation on his birthday. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 9. Gandhi Jayanti is a day to reflect on the values of truth, peace, and non-violence. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 10. Wishing you a Gandhi Jayanti filled with the spirit of love and compassion.
  • 11. May Gandhiji's vision of a united and harmonious India be our guiding light. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 12. On this special day, let's remember that unity and non-violence can bring about real change. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 13. Let's celebrate the birthday of the man who taught us that love and forgiveness can conquer all. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 14. Gandhi Jayanti reminds us to be the change-makers and peacekeepers of our society. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 15. May Gandhiji's principles of truth and justice continue to inspire generations to come. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 16. Let's take a moment to remember the Mahatma and his invaluable contributions to our nation. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 17. May the spirit of Gandhiji's teachings be with us always. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 18. On this Gandhi Jayanti, let's pledge to uphold the values of truth, non-violence, and unity. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 19. Wishing you a day filled with reflection, peace, and inspiration. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 20. Gandhi Jayanti is a reminder that even one person's actions can change the world. Be the change. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 21. On this day, let's remember that love and compassion can bring about lasting change in the world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 22. May Gandhiji's ideals continue to guide us towards a more peaceful and harmonious world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 23. Let's celebrate the legacy of a man who taught us the power of non-violence and unity. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 24. On this Gandhi Jayanti, let's strive to live with truth, love, and humility in our hearts. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 25. May the principles of Gandhiji lead us towards a brighter and more compassionate future. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 26. Gandhi Jayanti is a day to remember that unity and peace can conquer all challenges. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 27. Let's honor the man who showed us the path to freedom through non-violence and truth. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 28. On this special day, let's embrace Gandhiji's teachings and work towards a better world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 29. May the spirit of Gandhi Jayanti fill our hearts with love, peace, and understanding. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 30. Wishing you a day of reflection, inspiration, and commitment to Gandhian principles. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 31. Let's celebrate the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, a true symbol of peace and freedom. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 32. Gandhi Jayanti reminds us that change begins with us. Let's be the change we want to see in the world.
  • 33. On this day, let's honor Gandhiji's memory by promoting tolerance, love, and unity. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 34. May the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to guide our nation towards progress. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 35. Wishing you a Gandhi Jayanti filled with introspection and a commitment to making the world a better place.
  • 36. Let's remember the man who taught us that the greatest strength lies in truth and love. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 37. May Gandhiji's legacy inspire us to strive for a more just and equitable society. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 38. On this Gandhi Jayanti, let's renew our commitment to building a peaceful and harmonious world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 39. Let's celebrate the birth anniversary of a great soul who dedicated his life to the service of humanity. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
  • 40. May Gandhiji's message of love and non-violence resonate in our hearts and actions. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! 

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Quotes

  • 41. "You must be the change you want to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi
  • 42. "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." - Mahatma Gandhi
  • 43. "In a gentle way, you can shake the world." - Mahatma Gandhi
  • 44. "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." - Mahatma Gandhi
  • 45. "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind." - Mahatma Gandhi
  • 46. "The future depends on what you do today." - Mahatma Gandhi
  • 47. "You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results." - Mahatma Gandhi
  • 48. "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." - Mahatma Gandhi
  • 49. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi
  • 50. "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." - Mahatma Gandhi
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet 21-year-old Zimbabwe cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
Meet cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
'Kajol did the impossible': Netizens shocked to see Jaya Bachchan laughing in viral video after…
'Kajol did the impossible': Netizens shocked to see Jaya Bachchan laughing
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out
Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other details
Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other deta
BIG update on Noida Airport! Launch date announced, jet bridges, solar power and...; know how the state-of the art airport looks like
BIG update on Noida Airport! Launch date announced, jet bridges, solar power and
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE