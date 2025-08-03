Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status and quotes to share with friends

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to be declared on results.cbse.gov.in; Know how to check, download, date
LIFESTYLE
To celebrate your bond with your friends, we have Friendship Day wishes and quotes that you can share with them to make your day even more memorable. Happy Friendship Day.
In a world where borders, ideologies, and cultural differences frequently seem to separate people, friendship is a force that is unaffected by prejudice, boundaries, or hurdles. International Friendship Day is observed globally to honor this lovely bond that cuts beyond linguistic and geographic boundaries. The importance of friendship in influencing our lives and society is brought home to us as we gather to celebrate this unique day.
Here are some warm wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes that you can share with your besties to celebrate your beautiful bond of friendship: