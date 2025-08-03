Twitter
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status and quotes to share with friends

To celebrate your bond with your friends, we have Friendship Day wishes and quotes that you can share with them to make your day even more memorable. Happy Friendship Day.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 08:02 AM IST

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status and quotes to share with friends

In a world where borders, ideologies, and cultural differences frequently seem to separate people, friendship is a force that is unaffected by prejudice, boundaries, or hurdles. International Friendship Day is observed globally to honor this lovely bond that cuts beyond linguistic and geographic boundaries. The importance of friendship in influencing our lives and society is brought home to us as we gather to celebrate this unique day.

Here are some warm wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes that you can share with your besties to celebrate your beautiful bond of friendship:

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes

  • Cheers to another year of laughter, support, and unforgettable memories! Happy Friendship Day, my dear friend!
  • On this special day, I want to thank you for being there through thick and thin. You are truly a gem of a friend. Happy Friendship Day!
  • Distance may separate us, but our friendship knows no boundaries. Sending you love and warm wishes on Friendship Day!
  • The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.
  • Your friendship is a special gift generously given…happily accepted and deeply appreciated.
  • Happy Friendship Day: WhatsApp Messages
  • Happy Friendship Day! You make my life brighter and more joyful. Grateful to have you as my friend. 
  • A friend like you is a treasure beyond words. Wishing you all the happiness and love on this Friendship Day! 
  • Friends are the colors that paint our lives with happiness. Thank you for filling my world with vibrant hues. Happy Friendship Day! 
  • I won’t promise to be ur friend forever, coz I won’t live that long. But let me be your friend as long as I live.
  • It’s not an achievement to make 100 friends in a year, but an achievement is when you make a friend for 100 years. Happy Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Quotes

  • A real friend walks in when the rest of the world walks out. - Walter Winchell
  • Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.' - C.S. Lewis
  • Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together. - Woodrow Wilson
  • A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard
  • A true friend is the greatest of all blessings and the one that we take the least thought of acquiring. - François de La Rochefoucauld
  • Celebrate the day with your besties and let them know how much they mean to you. Happy Friendship Day 2025!
