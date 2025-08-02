Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Aditya Chopra didn't want him because.., Hrithik Roshan was offered film, he rejected it saying..

PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out from WCL semi-final

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Top 20+ heartwarming WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate your bond

'Sometimes distance teaches you...': Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap rekindle relationship less than a month after parting ways

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

Centre's BIG statement on F-35 fighter jets deal with US, says, 'No formal discussions...'

Coolie trailer review: Rajinikanth is back in vintage mass avatar, but lacks stong plot, Aamir Khan looks wasted, War 2 will easily overpower Thalaiva in North

Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025? Report makes BIG claim amidst workload concerns

HAL signs historic Rs 4.77 crore education MoU at Salur Math in MM Hills Karnataka

'Try doing that to Viv Richards': Akash Deep schooled by Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri over Ben Duckett send-off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Aditya Chopra didn't want him because.., Hrithik Roshan was offered film, he rejected it saying..

Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan reject film saying..

PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out from WCL semi-final

PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Top 20+ heartwarming WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate your bond

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Top 20+ heartwarming WhatsApp messages, quotes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Top 20+ heartwarming WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate your bond

"I'll be there for you, when the rain starts to fall. I'll be there for you, like I've been there before. I'll be there for you, coz' you have been there for me too" - this theme song from 'Friends' captures the true essence of friendship. Well, speaking about friendship, tomorrow is Friendship Day!

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 09:37 PM IST

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Top 20+ heartwarming WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate your bond
Representative Image (iStock)

TRENDING NOW

"I'll be there for you, when the rain starts to fall. I'll be there for you, like I've been there before. I'll be there for you, coz' you have been there for me too" - this theme song from 'Friends' captures the true essence of friendship. Well, speaking about friendship, tomorrow is Friendship Day -- a subtle reminder to celebrate those who are there for you. 

Friendship Day, celebrated on the first Sunday of August, is a heartwarming reminder to thank those around us who make our lives more jubilant and meaningful. The day reminds us to celebrate those who teach us the meaning of 'friendship', who stay with us through thick and thin, and most importantly, who let us be ourselves. 

Remember the golden days of childhood when we used to gift friendship bands to our besties? To celebrate your bond with your friends, we have 20+ Friendship Day wishes and quotes that you can share with them to make your day even more memorable! Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship Day wishes 

1. Happy Friendship Day! I’m lucky to have a friend like you who makes life brighter.

2. Cheers to the beautiful bond we share. Happy Friendship Day!

3. A friend like you is rare and precious. I cherish every moment with you.

4. Through thick and thin, you’ve always been there. Thank you.

5. You’re not just a friend, you’re family. Happy Friendship Day!

6. You make my world better just by being in it. Happy Friendship Day!

7. You add so much joy to my life. Grateful for you always.

8. Your friendship is a blessing I count every day. 

9. Here’s to our endless talks, inside jokes, and crazy memories.

10. Life’s better with true friends. Thanks for being mine.

Friendship Day quotes 

1. “The greatest sweetener of human life is friendship."

2. A best friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.”

3. “A friend is a gift you give yourself.”

4. “The best mirror is an old friend.”

5. "A true friend is the greatest of all blessings.”

6. “Friends are the family we choose for ourselves.”

7. “Friends are the siblings God never gave us.”

8. Life is an adventure best shared with a best friend."

9. “Remember that life’s most valuable antiques are dear old friends.”

10. “The best friend is the one who brings out the best in you.”

11. "A true friend is one soul in two bodies.”

12. "The best time to make friends is before you need them.”

13. “A best friend is a treasure chest of memories and laughter.”

14. “Of all possessions, a friend is the most precious.”

15. “Friendship isn’t a big thing, it’s a million little things.”

16. “A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.”

17. “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.'”

18. “A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden.”

19. "True friends are like diamonds—bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.”

20. “If you have two friends in your lifetime, you’re lucky. If you have one good friend, you’re more than lucky.”

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs
Instant Personal Loans: Meeting India's Financial Needs
Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to get past her, netizens say, 'Some kind of freak...'
Viral Video: Indian woman dances in US subway as commuters struggle to...
'Wonderful mama' Kiara Advani celebrates her 'most special' birthday with Sidharth Malhotra, baby girl; enjoys special cake: 'Feeling blessed'
'Wonderful mama' Kiara Advani celebrates her 'most special' birthday with Sidhar
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity
Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...
Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE