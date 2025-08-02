Happy Friendship Day 2025: Top 20+ heartwarming WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate your bond

"I'll be there for you, when the rain starts to fall. I'll be there for you, like I've been there before. I'll be there for you, coz' you have been there for me too" - this theme song from 'Friends' captures the true essence of friendship. Well, speaking about friendship, tomorrow is Friendship Day!

"I'll be there for you, when the rain starts to fall. I'll be there for you, like I've been there before. I'll be there for you, coz' you have been there for me too" - this theme song from 'Friends' captures the true essence of friendship. Well, speaking about friendship, tomorrow is Friendship Day -- a subtle reminder to celebrate those who are there for you.

Friendship Day, celebrated on the first Sunday of August, is a heartwarming reminder to thank those around us who make our lives more jubilant and meaningful. The day reminds us to celebrate those who teach us the meaning of 'friendship', who stay with us through thick and thin, and most importantly, who let us be ourselves.

Remember the golden days of childhood when we used to gift friendship bands to our besties? To celebrate your bond with your friends, we have 20+ Friendship Day wishes and quotes that you can share with them to make your day even more memorable! Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship Day wishes

1. Happy Friendship Day! I’m lucky to have a friend like you who makes life brighter.

2. Cheers to the beautiful bond we share. Happy Friendship Day!

3. A friend like you is rare and precious. I cherish every moment with you.

4. Through thick and thin, you’ve always been there. Thank you.

5. You’re not just a friend, you’re family. Happy Friendship Day!

6. You make my world better just by being in it. Happy Friendship Day!

7. You add so much joy to my life. Grateful for you always.

8. Your friendship is a blessing I count every day.

9. Here’s to our endless talks, inside jokes, and crazy memories.

10. Life’s better with true friends. Thanks for being mine.

Friendship Day quotes

1. “The greatest sweetener of human life is friendship."

2. A best friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.”

3. “A friend is a gift you give yourself.”

4. “The best mirror is an old friend.”

5. "A true friend is the greatest of all blessings.”

6. “Friends are the family we choose for ourselves.”

7. “Friends are the siblings God never gave us.”

8. Life is an adventure best shared with a best friend."

9. “Remember that life’s most valuable antiques are dear old friends.”

10. “The best friend is the one who brings out the best in you.”

11. "A true friend is one soul in two bodies.”

12. "The best time to make friends is before you need them.”

13. “A best friend is a treasure chest of memories and laughter.”

14. “Of all possessions, a friend is the most precious.”

15. “Friendship isn’t a big thing, it’s a million little things.”

16. “A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.”

17. “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.'”

18. “A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden.”

19. "True friends are like diamonds—bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.”

20. “If you have two friends in your lifetime, you’re lucky. If you have one good friend, you’re more than lucky.”