Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use 'Amit Nakesh' to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Happy Friendship Day 2024: Wishes, Whatsapp messages, and quotes to share with friends

Here are some warm wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes that you can share with your besties to celebrate your beautiful bond of friendship.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

Happy Friendship Day 2024: Wishes, Whatsapp messages, and quotes to share with friends
    In a world that often seems divided by borders, ideologies, and cultural differences, there is one force that knows no boundaries, no prejudice, and no barriers - friendship. This beautiful connection that transcends the limitations of geography and language is celebrated worldwide on International Friendship Day. As we come together to commemorate this special day, we are reminded of the invaluable role that friendship plays in shaping our lives and society. 

    Here are some warm wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes that you can share with your besties to celebrate your beautiful bond of friendship:

    Happy Friendship Day: Wishes

    • Cheers to another year of laughter, support, and unforgettable memories! Happy Friendship Day, my dear friend!
    • On this special day, I want to thank you for being there through thick and thin. You are truly a gem of a friend. Happy Friendship Day!
    • Distance may separate us, but our friendship knows no boundaries. Sending you love and warm wishes on Friendship Day!
    • The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.
    • Your friendship is a special gift generously given…happily accepted and deeply appreciated.

    Happy Friendship Day: WhatsApp Messages

    • Happy Friendship Day! You make my life brighter and more joyful. Grateful to have you as my friend. 
    • A friend like you is a treasure beyond words. Wishing you all the happiness and love on this Friendship Day! 
    • Friends are the colors that paint our lives with happiness. Thank you for filling my world with vibrant hues. Happy Friendship Day! 
    • I won’t promise to be ur friend forever, coz I won’t live that long. But let me be ur friend as long as I live.
    • It’s not an achievement to make 100 friends in a year, but an achievement is when you make a friend for 100 years. Happy Friendship Day.

    Happy Friendship Day: Quotes

    • A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. - Walter Winchell
    • Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.' - C.S. Lewis
    • Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together. - Woodrow Wilson
    • A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard
    • A true friend is the greatest of all blessings and the one that we take the least thought of acquiring. - François de La Rochefoucauld
    • Celebrate the day with your besties and let them know how much they mean to you. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

     

     

