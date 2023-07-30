Headlines

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your besties

Celebrate the day with your besties and let them know how much they mean to you. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

In a world that often seems divided by borders, ideologies, and cultural differences, there is one force that knows no boundaries, no prejudice, and no barriers - friendship. This beautiful connection that transcends the limitations of geography and language is celebrated worldwide on International Friendship Day. As we come together to commemorate this special day, we are reminded of the invaluable role that friendship plays in shaping our lives and society. International friendship day is celebrated every year on July 30. 

 

Here are some warm wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes that you can share with your besties to celebrate your beautiful bond of friendship:

Happy Friendship Day: Wishes

  • Cheers to another year of laughter, support, and unforgettable memories! Happy Friendship Day, my dear friend!
  • On this special day, I want to thank you for being there through thick and thin. You are truly a gem of a friend. Happy Friendship Day!
  • Distance may separate us, but our friendship knows no boundaries. Sending you love and warm wishes on Friendship Day!
  • The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.
  • Your friendship is a special gift generously given…happily accepted and deeply appreciated.

Happy Friendship Day: WhatsApp Messages

  • Happy Friendship Day! You make my life brighter and more joyful. Grateful to have you as my friend. 
  • A friend like you is a treasure beyond words. Wishing you all the happiness and love on this Friendship Day! 
  • Friends are the colors that paint our lives with happiness. Thank you for filling my world with vibrant hues. Happy Friendship Day! 
  • I won’t promise to be ur friend forever, coz I won’t live that long. But let me be ur friend as long as I live.
  • It’s not an achievement to make 100 friends in a year, but an achievement is when you make a friend for 100 years. Happy Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day: Quotes

  • A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. - Walter Winchell
  • Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.' - C.S. Lewis
  • Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together. - Woodrow Wilson
  • A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard
  • A true friend is the greatest of all blessings and the one that we take the least thought of acquiring. - François de La Rochefoucauld

Celebrate the day with your besties and let them know how much they mean to you. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

Also read: International Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and how to celebrate it

 

 

