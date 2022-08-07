Happy Friendship Day 2022: Greetings, quotes, Whatsapp wishes to share with your besties to make them feel special

File photo

Every person today is cherishing having their friend, their constant person in life. Whether you are sad, happy, angry, or just confused, you need a friend to share all your emotions. Friendship Day is celebrated in India on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, Friendship Day will be celebrated today (August 7).

Having a friend is a blessing as they are always there to help you in need and become like family. Although your best buds should be appreciated every day, on Friendship Day you can tell your friends how important they are to you and bring a smile to their faces.

The first Sunday in the month of August brings happiness and warmth as Friendship Day 2022.

Here are some quotes, WhatsApp, and Facebook messages that you can send to your friends when you wish them on this day.

1. You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job

2. Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art… It has no survival value; rather is one of those things that give value to survival.

3. The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.

4. Your friendship is a special gift generously given…happily accepted and deeply appreciated.

5. Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.

6. Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.

7. I won’t promise to be ur friend forever, coz I won’t live that long. But let me be ur friend as long as I live

8. It’s not an achievement to make 100 friends in a year, but an achievement is when you make a friend for 100 years. Happy Friendship Day.

9. Best friends are like stars… You don’t always see them but you know they are always there. Happy Friendship Day!

10. ‘The greatest gift is not found in a store nor under a tree, but in the hearts of true friends.’