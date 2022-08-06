Happy Friendship Day 2022: 10 movies to watch with your BFFs on the special day

File Photo

Friendship Day 2022 is just around the corner and most people are prepping to celebrate a fun-filled weekend with their buddies. While it is hard to maintain friendships as we grow up, it is still important to stay in touch with those who will always lend you a shoulder to cry whenever you need.

The world of cinema is full of movies showing the beautiful bond of friendship via fictional characters. Every movie that we watch leaves us with a bunch of memories. This Friendship Day take out some time to watch the movies with your BFFs and remember the fun times.

Here are some movies that you can enjoy with your special friends this Friendship Day

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is an outstanding representation of friendship between the three lead characters represented by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar. The film’s main theme revolves around marriage and love yet friendship is another beautiful element that makes us want to thank the writer. If you are set to celebrate friendship day, the movie’s comedy will keep you entertained throughout.

2. 3 Idiots

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 idiots is a great satire upon many societal beliefs and values. The movie is a celebration of the bond of friendship between the three engineering students – Rancho, Raju and Farhan. If you have seen the movie, the hospital scene and the song ‘Jane Nahi Denge Tujhe’ must have moved you to tears. Watch the movie with your best buddy this friendship day and don’t forget to sing the songs together.

3. Chhichhore

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore is another emotional rollercoaster that represents love and friendship in their truest form. The comic rants, arguments, ragging and contests will surely remind you of your college days.

4. Fukrey

Fukrey is an evergreen movie that will take you back to your college days. The movie shows four slackers who wish to get rich soon and enjoy their school days.

5. Dil Chahta Hai

The iconic ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ is one film that shows how much the young generation can achieve if they remain dedicated. Each song in the movie is intriguing and seems to make the film a complete whole. So sing along, ‘Dil Chahta Hai, hum na rahein kabhi yaaron ke bin’ with your BFF on August 7.

6. Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding made headlines for departing from the unusual format of having male leads. The all-female film is a departure from the conventional female cinema and showcases female friendship in a rather captivating manner. Watching this film with your girl besties will surely help you bond better.

7. Sholay

The 1975 released Sholay is a legendary Bollywood film to be seen with not just your friends but with anyone. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as lead actors besides Hema Malini, each scene in the movie promises amusement.

8. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ is a great Imran Khan movie showing love and relationship from a teenager’s mindset. The plot twists navigating the ups and downs of romance as young adults will make you stick to the screen for long.

9. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

How can a list of Bollywood movies on friendship not include ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’? The movie popularised the idea of friendship day and bands in the country. The iconic dialogue ‘Pyar dosti hai’ has led many to express love for their beau while taking the first step as friendship.

10. Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film directed by Ayan Mukherji that shows Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin playing great supporting roles. The film , starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, teaches a lot about friendship and love.