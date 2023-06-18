Search icon
Happy Father's Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to make your father feel special

Father's Day will be observed today, June 18, 2023; here are WhatsApp wishes you can send to make your father feel special.

Happy Father's Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to make your father feel special

A son's father is his first hero and a daughter's first true love. A parent and kid have a special closeness that is unmatched. A father serves as a role model, a leader, and the first person we learn to trust. Every day, their achievements and efforts should be acknowledged. Father's Day will be observed today, on June 18, 2023. All around the world, children will gather to remember their fathers and all that they have done for them.

Father's Day 2023 greetings: Wishes and quotes to make your father feel special

  • Dad, Happy Father's Day! I appreciate all that you have ever done for me
  • Words will never adequately describe my gratitude for having you as my father. I value your efforts very highly. Father's Day greetings!
  • Although you may not be actually present with us anymore, I will always carry your ideas and lessons with me. I'm grateful, Dad. On this Father's Day, I miss you!
  • Dad, have a great day! Wishing you a very happy father's day!
  • Greetings and best wishes to you on this great day. Enjoy your Father's Day!
  • We wouldn't have the life we do now without you. I love you, I'll say it today and hundreds of times more, thank you.
  • Even the impossible seems achievable thanks to you. Thank you so much for inspiring me all the time.
  • The kindest and most considerate person I know. Enjoy your Father's Day.
  • “Fathers always thought their youngest daughters were rather special."- Rona Jaffe, The Best of Everything
  • “The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.”- Antoine François Prévost, Manon Lescaut
  • “Sometimes I think my papa is an accordion. When he looks at me and smiles and breathes, I hear the notes.”― Markus Zusak, The Book Thief

