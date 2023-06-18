Happy Father's Day 2023: 30+ unique quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to make your dad feel special

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:22 AM IST
In every sense, the bond between a father and a child is unique. A father is a child's first teacher and a role model, as well as their primary source of authority. He shows us how to embrace our "firsts" in every situation.
Quotes you can send to your father on Father’s Day 2023
- Nelson Mandela: "To be the father of a nation is a great honor, but to be the father of a family is a greater joy.”
- Hedy Lamarr: “No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.”
- Ama H.Vanniarachchy: “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remains as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.”
- Harper Lee: “She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father.”
- Dave Attell: “When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.”
- "I think my mom put it best. She said, 'little girls soften their daddy's hearts": Paul Walker
- “Fathers always thought their youngest daughters were rather special."- Rona Jaffe, The Best of Everything
- “The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.”- Antoine François Prévost, Manon Lescaut
- “Sometimes I think my papa is an accordion. When he looks at me and smiles and breathes, I hear the notes.”― Markus Zusak, The Book Thief
Wishes to your father on Father’s Day 2023
- You helped me in what I am. Happy Father's Day hero
- My father is my teacher, but most importantly, he is a great dad
- There will always be a few people who have the courage to love what is untamed inside us. One of those men is my father.
- No matter how small you were, when Dad said, “I love you,” you’d feel bigger than the sky.
- Being a father isn’t always clear skies and smooth sailing. But every bit of the journey, the ups and downs and in-betweens, makes it an even more meaningful adventure.
- A father’s faith is his family’s guiding light.
- God couldn’t be everywhere, so he invented Dads to handle leaky pipes and weird noises.
- A dad has arms to lift high, a heart to love, shoulders to support, a smile to reassure, a hand of blessing to send you out into the world, a warm embrace to welcome you back home.
- A dad prays for strength to protect his family, wisdom to guide them, and humility to learn as he goes. And so, god created dads so that there would forever be bedtime-story-readers and cover-tuckers, shoulder-carriers at parades and star-pointers on clear nights, bike-riding coaches and driving instructors, love-providers and proud protectors. And he saw that it was good.
- A great father makes his family feel so blessed.
- Dad, Happy Father's Day! I appreciate all that you have ever done for me
- Words will never adequately describe my gratitude for having you as my father. I value your efforts very highly. Father's Day greetings!
- Although you may not be actually present with us anymore, I will always carry your ideas and lessons with me. I'm grateful, Dad. On this Father's Day, I miss you!
- Dad, have a great day! Wishing you a very happy father's day!
- Greetings and best wishes to you on this great day. Enjoy your Father's Day!
- We wouldn't have the life we do now without you. I love you, I'll say it today and hundreds of times more, thank you.
- Even the impossible seems achievable thanks to you. Thank you so much for inspiring me all the time.
- The kindest and most considerate person I know. Enjoy your Father's Day.