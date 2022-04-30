Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: WhatsApp wishes, Facebook messages, quotes to share on religious day

File Photo

After celebrating the Islamic month of Ramadan, Muslims across the country are now set to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr. The religious festival will begin on the evening of May 2 and end on the evening of May 3, 2022.

The tenth month in the Islamic calendar is Shawwal and the first day of this month is celebrated as the Eid-ul-Fitr around the world.

Let us tell you that the moon’s visibility varies from one country to another. This is because the Islamic calendar is lunar and the lunar months are shorter than solar months. In India, Eid is generally celebrated a day after seeing the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia.

On this holy day, Muslims wear new clothes and enjoy lavish meals with friends and family. After seeing the moon, Muslims wish Eid Mubarak to each other.

Here are the wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022:

My good wishes, my good wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!

I might not be there with you today, but you are always there in my prayers. May Allah bring peace and happiness to you. A very Happy Eid to you!

Let all join our hands to thank Allah for this wonderful day to pray, care, love, smile and celebrate with one another. Eid Mubarak!

May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!



May Allah flood your life with love and happiness on this occasion, your heart with care and your mind with wisdom, wishing you Eid Mubarak.



The most beautiful thing for me is to see you smiling. You are so close to my heart that no one can even beat you. Enjoy this Eid to the fullest. Eid Mubarak!

No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Happy Eid!

I hope your life is as spicy as biryani and sweet as kheer. Savour the joys of Eid.



