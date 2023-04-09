Happy Easter 2023: Why is there no Google Doodle on Easter? Is it a happy or sad occasion?

Happy Easter 2023: Why is there no Google Doodle on Easter? (File photo)

April 9 is being celebrated as Easter 2023 by all Christians across the world, to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ after he was buried after his crucifixion. Easter marks a very special day and celebration in all Christian households.

While Easter is one of the most notable festivals for the Christian community, Google didn’t display any Google Doodle on its homepage to mark the festivities. There is a very strong reason why Google doesn’t display a Doodle on Easter each year.

While Google celebrates a lot of festivals and occasions with a whimsical and flouncy Google Doodle, Easter 2023 saw no animation on the occasion, despite it being one of the most important festivals for the Christian community across the world.

The reason behind this is that Google typically abstains from referencing or celebrating religious holidays specifically in Doodles, or in cases when they do, religious themes and iconography are avoided. Easter is considered to be a very religious holiday.

Google Doodle is usually displayed on Christmas as it is a more commercialized holiday with less religious connotations while Easter is a strictly religious holiday, which is why Google abstains from displaying a Doodle on its homepage.

Is Easter 2023 a happy or sad occasion?

While Good Friday is marked as a sad occasion that commemorates the death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion, Easter is celebrated just days after it. Easter is celebrated as a joyous occasion as it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after his death.

Easter 2023 is being celebrated as a joyous and happy occasion across all Christian households, as it marks the end of the Lenten season of fasting and penitence, and marks the day when Jesus came back to life after death for the sins of the world.

