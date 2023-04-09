Happy Easter 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages and greetings to share with loved ones

Representational Image

Easter, also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, is a Christian celebration commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe died as a sacrifice for the sins of the world. Easter is on April 9 this year. According to the New Testament, Christ rose from the dead on the third day after his crucifixion by the Romans and his burial.

Traditional Easter activities include going to church services, making and giving out Easter baskets, and playing games with eggs, such as egg rolling, egg tapping, and egg decorating. Meanwhile, the week beginning with Palm Sunday is known as Holy Week and Maundy Thursday is observed as a commemoration of the Last Supper Jesus Christ had with his disciples.

Easter 2023: Messages

I hope you have a great Easter that is full of joy, love, and serenity.

May this Easter offer you fresh beginnings, new hope, and new faith. Happy Easter, my cherished companion.

Easter greetings! May you experience the love of your family and friends this Easter, and may your heart be overflowing with laughter and pleasure.

Let us rejoice in Jesus Christ's resurrection and the hope that it gives happiness to our lives. Easter greetings!

I'm sending you Easter wishes of joy, love, and happiness. Happy Easter, everyone!

Cheers to Easter 2023! Easter is a season of new life, fresh starts, and rekindled optimism.

Good Easter and many treats and eggs are sent your way. Cheers to Easter 2023!

I'm sending you my best Easter greetings. May this Easter offer you joy that lasts all year long.

Easter 2023: Wishes

During this Easter holiday season, may the Easter bunny bring you tonnes of pleasure, smiles, and joy. Cheers to Easter 2023!

I send you my best wishes for a happy, peaceful, and lovingly-filled Easter in 2023. I hope you and your family have a wonderful Easter!

Your house and heart may be filled with love and pleasure by the spirit of Easter. Cheers to Easter 2023!

You and your family have a wonderful Easter in 2023. I hope for fresh starts for you and your family.

May this Easter bring about life and regeneration. A very merry Easter to you in 2023!

I hope your Easter is as colourful and lovely as the blossoms in the spring. A joyful Easter to you in 2023!

Wishing you a day full of love and laughter and a basket full of Easter goodies. Cheers to Easter 2023!

Cheers to Easter 2023. May you have a happy, healthy Easter and the love of family and friends.

Easter 2023: History

Easter's origins may be traced back to the time of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection. The Bible describes Good Friday as the day Jesus was crucified and Easter Sunday as the day he resurrected from the dead. Easter, along with Christmas, is the two most significant Christian holidays because of this occurrence. Even the name "Easter" has pagan origins. The name of the ancient goddess of spring and fertility, "Eostre," is said to be where the modern English term "Easter" got its start. Easter was adopted into Christian practise as a means of winning over non-Christians. There has been a lot of back and forth throughout the years over when exactly Easter should be celebrated.