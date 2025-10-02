Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Happy Dussehra 2025: Best wishes, greetings to share with your loved ones on Vijayadashami

Here are a few Dussehra 2025 and Vijayadashami 2025 messages and wishes that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious day:

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 06:54 AM IST

Happy Dussehra 2025: Best wishes, greetings to share with your loved ones on Vijayadashami
The celebrations of Durga Puja and Navratri come to an end with the auspicious festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami. It commemorates the victory of good over evil, as it is believed that on this day, Maa Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama secured his victory over Ravana. 

Here are a few Dussehra 2025 and Vijayadashami 2025 messages and wishes that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious day:

  • A time for celebration, A time for victory of good over bad, A time when the world sees the example of the power of good. Let us continue the same ‘True’ spirit. Blessing of Dussehra!
  • Lakshmi ka Hath ho, Saraswati ka Sath ho, Ganesh ka niwas ho, aur maa Durga ke ashirwad se aapake jeevan mai prakash hi prakash ho ….. HAPPY Vijaya Dashami.
  • May this Dussehra bring you loads of joy, success, and prosperity, and may your worries burn away with the effigy of Ravana. Wishing you a year full of smiles and happiness.
  • Dusshera signifies the victory of good over evil. May all the evils in and around you vanish by the virtue of the goodness in and around you. Happy Dussehra!
  •  Maa ki jyoti se noor milta hai. Sabke dilon ko surur milta hai. Jo bhi jata hai mata ke dwar, Usse kuch na kuch zaroor milta hai.Happy Dussehra
  • On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with happiness, prosperity, and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!
  • Burai par acchai ki jeet!! Dussehra lata hai ek ummed… 
  • Ravan ki tarah hamare dukhon ka ant ho… Ek nai shuruat ho ek naye savere ke saath… Happy Dussehra
  • May this Dussehra bring new things to your life making it even better and more exciting. Happy Dussehra to you and your family.
  • Wish you a healthy and blessed Dussehra.
  • Let's celebrate victory of good over evil on this auspicious day. Happy Dussehra!
