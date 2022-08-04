Happy Dussehra 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Vijayadashami

As Navratri 2022 comes to an end today with Maha Navami, one of the most auspicious Indian festivals Dussehra will be celebrated tomorrow - October 5, 2022. As per Hindu mythology, this festival celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

​Here are some messages and WhatsApp wishes to share with your family and friends​:

Vijayadashami WhatsApp wishes

May God fulfil all my friend’s dreams of wishing you a happy Dussehra to all of you. Happy Dussehra 2022!

A time for celebration, A time for victory of good over bad, A time when the world sees the example of the power of good. Let us continue the same “true” spirit. Happy Dussehra 2022!

May your troubles burst away like fireworks and your happiness be multiple ten times.

Blessing of Dussehra Celebrates the victory of the forces of good over Evil. Let’s celebrate an auspicious day to begin new things in life. Happy Dussehra 2022!

Wishing this Dussehra brings devotion, determination, and dedication to your life.

Dussehra is a festival of victory against bad elements in our lives.

Let’s celebrate the victory of good over evil. Happy Dussehra 2022!

May this Dussehra burn all your worries with the burning of Ravana.

When in Satya Yuga, Ram killed a great demon and king of Lanka, Ravana. Let’s celebrate together and believe in the blessings of God for good. Happy Dussehra 2022!

Vijayadashami messages