Happy Diwali 2026: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, greeting to share with your loved ones

Here are top 20 Deepavali wishes, greeting to share with your loved ones.

Today, November 8, 2026, marks the celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, commemorating Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya and the triumph of good over evil. To make their Diwali auspicious, people decorate their homes with diyas, candles, and lights, exchange gifts, and share sweets with loved ones. They also worship Goddess Lakshmi, the embodiment of wealth and prosperity, and perform puja ceremonies to bring peace and harmony to their lives.

Here are top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones.

Top 20 Deepavali wishes:

1. May your dreams glow as brightly as the diyas at your door, and may last year's troubles burn away with the old year.

2. As fireworks light up the sky, may hope fill your heart. Light always finds a way through darkness.

3. Wishing you and your family a Diwali full of warmth, laughter, and light, and a year ahead of health, love, and success.

4. May this Diwali be a fresh start. Each diya you light is a reminder of the strength within you.

5. May you rise above every obstacle and glow with peace and strength this Diwali.

6. May you share your light with those who need it most, and may your kindness return to you many times over.

7. May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with wealth, Lord Ganesha guide you towards success and every diya bring new hope and positivity into your life.

8. This Diwali, may all your worries disappear like darkness before a flame, and may your days shine with happiness, good health and prosperity.

9. May the festival of lights bring fresh opportunities, stronger relationships and beautiful beginnings. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Diwali 2026!

10. May your life sparkle brighter than the festive lights, your dreams shine like the stars and your home remain filled with love and togetherness.

11. Sending warm Diwali wishes to you and your loved ones. May every moment of this festival bring happiness, every prayer bring blessings and every day bring success.

12. May the divine light of Diwali guide you through every challenge and fill your journey with courage, wisdom, peace and countless reasons to smile.

13. Let this Diwali mark the beginning of a wonderful chapter filled with positive thoughts, exciting opportunities and unforgettable moments with your family and friends.

14. Happy Diwali!May the glow of the diyas brighten your heart and home. Happy Diwali to you all!

15. May this Diwali bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Happy Diwali!

16. May your life sparkle with moments of joy and happiness this Diwali.

17. Wishing you and your family a Diwali filled with light, laughter, and endless joy.

18. Sending you virtual diyas of hope, happiness, and togetherness.Shine bright like the fireworks. May your Diwali be full of dreams and joy.

19. May every diya you light brighten your future.

20. Diwali is a time to rejoice, reflect, and renew. Wishing you peace and prosperity.