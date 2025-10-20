Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones

Here are top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones.

Today, October 20, 2025, marks the celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, commemorating Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya and the triumph of good over evil. To make their Diwali auspicious, people decorate their homes with diyas, candles, and lights, exchange gifts, and share sweets with loved ones. They also worship Goddess Lakshmi, the embodiment of wealth and prosperity, and perform puja ceremonies to bring peace and harmony to their lives.

Here are top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones.

Top 20 Deepavali wishes:

1. Wishing you a Diwali filled with lights, laughter, and endless joy.

2. May this Diwali bring new beginnings and brighter days ahead for you and your loved ones.

3. May the festival of lights bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your home.

4. Wishing you a sparkling Diwali filled with love, laughter, and endless memories.

5. May the lights of Diwali guide you on the path of success and joy.

6. May Goddess Lakshmi bless your family with good fortune, wealth, and well-being this Diwali.

7. Wishing you a Diwali full of laughter, warmth, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

8. May the glow of diyas brighten your days and the sound of fireworks bring joy to your heart.

10. Wishing you a Diwali where every moment sparkles with happiness and every day is filled with success.

11. May the divine lights of Diwali illuminate your life with success.

12. Wishing you a Diwali filled with beautiful moments and cherished memories.

Top 20 WhatsApp messages:

1. Happy Diwali! May your life shine as bright as the diyas.

2. Wishing you a Diwali full of smiles, sweets, and cherished moments.

3. May the festival of lights inspire positivity and success in your life.

4. Happy Diwali 2025! May every diya bring happiness to your home.

6. Wishing you a Diwali full of lights, joy, and endless happiness.

7. May this Diwali bring prosperity, love, and peace to your home.

9. Sending warm wishes for a safe, joyful, and sparkling Diwali.

10. May the festival of lights fill your heart with positivity and hope.

12. Sending you love, happiness, and prosperity this Diwali.

13. May the divine light of Diwali illuminate your path to success.

14. Wishing you a safe, joyful, and blessed Diwali 2025.

15. Let the spirit of Diwali fill your heart with happiness and peace.

16. Happy Diwali! May your days be filled with love and celebration.

19. Happy Diwali! Let this day bring success, happiness, and good fortune.

20. Wishing you moments of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories this Diwali.

Top 20 quotes:

1. "May the lights of Diwali guide you towards happiness and success."

2. "Diwali is a reminder that light, love, and hope will always triumph."

17. "May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with prosperity, luck, and happiness always."

18. "Wishing you a glowing Diwali surrounded by family, friends, and laughter."

19. "Happy Diwali 2025! May your journey ahead be as bright and joyful as the festival itself."

20. "May the lights of Diwali guide you toward success and happiness."