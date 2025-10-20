FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones

Here are top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 06:46 AM IST

Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones
Today, October 20, 2025, marks the celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, commemorating Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya and the triumph of good over evil. To make their Diwali auspicious, people decorate their homes with diyas, candles, and lights, exchange gifts, and share sweets with loved ones. They also worship Goddess Lakshmi, the embodiment of wealth and prosperity, and perform puja ceremonies to bring peace and harmony to their lives.

Here are top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones.

Top 20 Deepavali wishes:

1. Wishing you a Diwali filled with lights, laughter, and endless joy.

2. May this Diwali bring new beginnings and brighter days ahead for you and your loved ones.

3. May the festival of lights bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your home.

4. Wishing you a sparkling Diwali filled with love, laughter, and endless memories.

5. May the lights of Diwali guide you on the path of success and joy.

6. May Goddess Lakshmi bless your family with good fortune, wealth, and well-being this Diwali.

7. Wishing you a Diwali full of laughter, warmth, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

8. May the glow of diyas brighten your days and the sound of fireworks bring joy to your heart.

9. May this Diwali bring endless joy, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family.

10. Wishing you a Diwali where every moment sparkles with happiness and every day is filled with success.

11. May the divine lights of Diwali illuminate your life with success.

12. Wishing you a Diwali filled with beautiful moments and cherished memories.

13. May Diwali 2025 bring peace, health, and success into your life.

14. May your life be as bright and colorful as the Diwali lights.

15. Happy Diwali! May happiness and peace shine in your life.

16. May this Diwali remind us to cherish the light within us all.

17. May Diwali 2025 bring peace to your mind, health to your body, and love to your heart.

18. Happy Diwali 2025! May your heart and home glow with warmth, joy, and love.

19. May the lights of Diwali remove all sadness and bring everlasting happiness.

20. Wishing you a Diwali filled with joy, light, and prosperity.

Top 20 WhatsApp messages:

1. Happy Diwali! May your life shine as bright as the diyas.

2. Wishing you a Diwali full of smiles, sweets, and cherished moments.

3. May the festival of lights inspire positivity and success in your life.

4. Happy Diwali 2025! May every diya bring happiness to your home.

5. May this Diwali bring hope, joy, and countless blessings to you.

6. Wishing you a Diwali full of lights, joy, and endless happiness.

7. May this Diwali bring prosperity, love, and peace to your home.

8. Happy Diwali 2025! May your life shine as bright as the diyas.

9. Sending warm wishes for a safe, joyful, and sparkling Diwali.

10. May the festival of lights fill your heart with positivity and hope.

11. Happy Diwali! May your life shine as bright as the diyas.

12. Sending you love, happiness, and prosperity this Diwali.

13. May the divine light of Diwali illuminate your path to success.

14. Wishing you a safe, joyful, and blessed Diwali 2025.

15. Let the spirit of Diwali fill your heart with happiness and peace.

16. Happy Diwali! May your days be filled with love and celebration.

17. May this Diwali bring hope, joy, and countless blessings to you.

18. May the festival of lights fill your heart with positivity and hope.

19. Happy Diwali! Let this day bring success, happiness, and good fortune.

20. Wishing you moments of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories this Diwali.

Top 20 quotes:

1. "May the lights of Diwali guide you towards happiness and success."

2. "Diwali is a reminder that light, love, and hope will always triumph."

3. "May this Diwali bring hope, joy, and countless blessings to you."

4. "Wishing you a Diwali full of smiles, sweets, and cherished moments."

5. "May the festival of lights inspire positivity and success in your life."

6. "Happy Diwali 2025! May every diya bring happiness to your home."

7. "May the divine lights of Diwali illuminate your life with success."

8. "Wishing you a Diwali filled with beautiful moments and cherished memories."

9. "May Diwali 2025 bring peace, health, and success into your life."

10. "May your life be as bright and colorful as the Diwali lights."

11. "Happy Diwali! May happiness and peace shine in your life."

12. "May this Diwali remind us to cherish the light within us all."

13. "May Diwali 2025 bring peace to your mind, health to your body, and love to your heart."

14. "Happy Diwali 2025! May your heart and home glow with warmth, joy, and love."

15. "May the lights of Diwali remove all sadness and bring everlasting happiness."

16. "Wishing you a Diwali filled with joy, light, and prosperity."

17. "May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with prosperity, luck, and happiness always."

18. "Wishing you a glowing Diwali surrounded by family, friends, and laughter."

19. "Happy Diwali 2025! May your journey ahead be as bright and joyful as the festival itself."

20. "May the lights of Diwali guide you toward success and happiness."

