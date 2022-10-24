Happy Diwali 2022: Deepawali wishes, WhatsApp messages, photos and greetings for your loved ones

File photo

Diwali, the festival of lights is a much-awaited festival for Indians. Decorated lanterns, bursting crackers, and igniting diyas are a common sight, witnessed in every household every day during this festival.

The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. The only thing which probably doesn't rest during such festivals is our cell phones. We are sure your phone hasn't stopped beeping since yesterday with all the Diwali messages, wishing you a great year and prosperity ahead. So, we bring to you, some of the Diwali messages below which you can use to reply to your well-wishers.

Here is a list of some really good Diwali messages

1. May this Diwali, Light up new dreams,

fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright and beautiful,

and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Diwali.

2. On this auspicious festival,

may your life,

Shimmer with Silver,

Shine with Gold

And Dazzle like Platinum.....

Wish you a very prosperous and happy year ahead.

3. There's always something warm and bright, about this time of the year,

when everything has a special glow, and hearts are full of cheer,

that's why, this special greeting comes your way, to wish you all life's best,

on Diwali and in the coming year, too.

4. Let your Sorrows Burst Like Crackers,

your Happiness be like Sparkles,

your Dreams Soar like Rockets

and let your Life be Enlightened by Lamp

Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year ahead.

5. Delightful laddos, Incandescent diyas

Whole lot of fun, a big stock of masti

Lots of mithai and Innumerable fireworks

Wishing you the best bargain

on fun n lots of sale-e-bration

Wish you a very Happy Diwali

6. Diwali is a festival full of sweet, childhood memories

The sky is full of fireworks

Mouth is full of sweets

House full of diyas and hearts full of joy.

Wishing you all a very happy Diwali.

7. May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Deepavali.