Happy Dhanteras 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Heartfelt wishes and messages to spread festive cheer and welcome prosperity into everyone’s lives.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 06:59 AM IST

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones
Happy Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras, an auspicious start to wealth, health, and success, marks the beginning of Diwali. The day has religious significance because Hindu households honor the goddess Lakshmi and the health deity Lord Dhanvantari. To represent wealth and success, the families go shopping on this day for utensils, brooms, and gold and silver. And without exchanging hugs and well wishes with loved ones, no Indian holiday is complete. You can use WhatsApp and other platforms to send your loved ones these kind words and greetings.

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Wishes and Greetings

  • Dhanteras marks the beginning of an auspicious festival of lights. May your life be filled with bright moments and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
  • As we celebrate Dhanteras, may we all find peace in the wealth of love and joy that surrounds us. Wishing you a prosperous day. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
  • Sending heartfelt wishes for a radiant Dhanteras filled with divine blessings and hope.
  • On this blessed occasion of Dhanteras, may your heart be filled with gratitude and your home be filled with abundance and joy. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
  • May all your aspirations come to fruition, and may Maa Lakshmi’s blessings be upon you. Wishing you endless riches this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
  • May success always be by your side and happiness envelop you. Let your reputation spread like musk, and may Lakshmi’s grace leave even Balaji in awe. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
  • Dhanteras is not just about gold, but about the richness of life and love. Happy Dhanteras.
  • On Dhanteras, may Goddess Lakshmi fill your home with wealth and heart with compassion. 
  • As we celebrate Dhanteras, may your financial goals be achieved, and your dreams turn into reality. Happy Dhanteras!
  • May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera always guide you in life and bless you with prosperity.
  • Let’s cherish our bonds and welcome abundance into the family. Happy Dhanteras.
  • An awakened soul and positive mind on Dhanteras attracts wealth and prosperity. I hope Lord Kuber showers his blessings on all of us.

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Whatsapp quotes

  • May your home shine like diamonds and pearls, and may all obstacles vanish. Wishing you a prosperous Dhanteras! Happy Dhanteras 2025!
  • Let your life shine with joy and prosperity this Dhanteras!
  • This Dhanteras, let us light up together on our way to a prosperous future
  • May your life shine with wealth this Dhanteras!
  • Let's begin Diwali celebrations and bask in the glory of Maa Lakshmi and God Kuber on Dhanteras.
