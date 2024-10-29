Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29 this year. Check out a collection of wishes, messages and quotes to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day of Diwali.

Diwali is kick-started with Dhanteras, an auspicious beginning to wealth, health and prosperity. The day has religious significance as Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped in Hindu families. In the year 2024, it is celebrated on October 29. On this day, the families engage in shopping for gold and silver, brooms, and utensils, symbolizing wealth and prosperity. And every Indian festival is incomplete without sharing hugs and wishes with near and dear ones. Here are the warm wishes and greetings which you can share with your loved ones via WhatsApp and other platforms.

Wishes and Greetings

Dhanteras marks the beginning of an auspicious festival of lights. May your life be filled with bright moments and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

As we celebrate Dhanteras, may we all find peace in the wealth of love and joy that surrounds us. Wishing you a prosperous day. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

Sending heartfelt wishes for a radiant Dhanteras filled with divine blessings and hope.

On this blessed occasion of Dhanteras, may your heart be filled with gratitude and your home be filled with abundance and joy. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

May all your aspirations come to fruition, and may Maa Lakshmi’s blessings be upon you. Wishing you endless riches this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

May success always be by your side and happiness envelop you. Let your reputation spread like musk, and may Lakshmi’s grace leave even Balaji in awe. Happy Dhanteras 2024!

Dhanteras is not just about gold, but about the richness of life and love. Happy Dhanteras.

On Dhanteras, may Goddess Lakshmi fill your home with wealth and heart with compassion.

As we celebrate Dhanteras, may your financial goals be achieved, and your dreams turn into reality. Happy Dhanteras!

May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera always guide you in life and bless you with prosperity.

Let’s cherish our bonds and welcome abundance into the family. Happy Dhanteras.

An awakened soul and positive mind on Dhanteras attracts wealth and prosperity. I hope Lord Kuber showers his blessings on all of us.

Whatsapp quotes

May your home shine like diamonds and pearls, and may all obstacles vanish. Wishing you a prosperous Dhanteras! Happy Dhanteras 2024!

Let your life shine with joy and prosperity this Dhanteras!

This Dhanteras, let us light up together on our way to a prosperous future

May your life shine with wealth this Dhanteras!

Let's begin Diwali celebrations and bask in the glory of Maa Lakshmi and God Kuber on Dhanteras.



