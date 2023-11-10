Headlines

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Here are wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your loved ones this Dhanteras.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

Dhanteras, or Dhanatrayodashi, commences the five-day Diwali festival, celebrating light, prosperity, and unity. Falling on November 10 this year, it's a day for significant purchases, particularly of gold, silver, and new utensils, symbolizing good fortune. Dhanteras pays homage to Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician, and Goddess Lakshmi, the wealth deity, ensuring family well-being and affluence. Homes and businesses are adorned, and lamps are lit to welcome the Goddess of Wealth while dispelling darkness and negativity. 

Here are wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your loved ones this Dhanteras.

Dhanteras Wishes

May this Dhanteras shower you with health, wealth, and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!

On this auspicious day, may Lord Dhanvantari bless you with good health and well-being. Happy Dhanteras 2023!

Wishing you a Dhanteras full of happiness, peace, and wealth. May your life be as bright as the lamps you light.

As you welcome Goddess Lakshmi into your home, may your life be filled with happiness and success. Happy Dhanteras!

May the divine blessings of Dhanteras bring peace, prosperity, and good fortune into your life. Happy Dhanteras 2023!

Dhanteras Messages

On this Dhanteras, let's celebrate the wealth of love, family, and togetherness. Wishing you a heartwarming and joyful Dhanteras!

Dhanteras is not just about buying gold and silver; it's about valuing the wealth of relationships and the richness of our traditions. Happy Dhanteras!

As you light the lamps and welcome Goddess Lakshmi, may your life be illuminated with love, happiness, and success. Happy Dhanteras 2023!

Dhanteras is a reminder that wealth is not just about money, but the richness of our blessings and the treasures of our loved ones. Happy Dhanteras!

May the divine presence of Lord Dhanvantari heal your ailments and grant you good health. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!

Dhanteras Quotes

"Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants." - Epictetus

"The greatest wealth is to live content with little." - Plato

"The art is not in making money, but in keeping it." - Proverb

"Prosperity is not just about accumulating wealth; it's about living a life of purpose and fulfillment." - Unknown

"Happiness is not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

