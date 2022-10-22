Happy Dhanteras 2022: WhatsApp wishes, greetings, quotes, and more

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, falls on today, October 22, and it ushers in the Diwali celebrations. Trayodashi Tithi (the thirteenth day) of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik falls on this happy day. Hindus honour Lakshmi, Dhanvantari, Kubera (the God of Wealth), and Yamraj on this day (God of Death).

On Dhanteras, Hindus also pay homage to Dhanvantari, the deity of Ayurveda, for bestowing the healing knowledge of Ayurveda onto humanity.

People all around the world conduct Kuber Puja in honour of Lord Kuber on the holy day of Dhanatrayodashi. Gold, silver, and other precious metals, as well as the Dhanteras Puja ritual, are often thought to protect and grow a family's financial standing.

You can share these WhatsApp wishes, greetings and quotes with your loved ones on Dhanteras 2022:

May this Dhanteras bring you new dreams, new hopes, new paths, new ways of looking at things, everything bright and beautiful, and may your days be full of nice surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras in 2021!

God's blessings may come as a surprise, and how much you get depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed more than you think possible. Happy Dhanteras!

Dhanteras is the day that the God of Ayurveda was born. On this day, a lamp is lit outside the house for the God of Death so that no one in the family will die too soon. We hope that your Dhantrayodashi/Dhanteras is happy and successful.

Almighty's blessings may come as a surprise, but I really hope that on this Shubh Dhanteras, you get more blessings than you expect.

Goddess Lakshmi, please give thirteen times Dhan to the person who gets this message. Happy Dhanteras!

Sun glows for a day, Candle for an hour and matchstick for a minute. However, my heartfelt wish can glow days forever. Happy Dhanteras my dear!

On this occasion, may you be bestowed with health, riches, and pleasure. Happy Dhanteras!

Best wishes for a joyful and prosperous Dhanteras to you and your family. Have a wonderful day!

I wish you a prosperous future on this auspicious day and forever. Shubh Dhanteras!

Also, READ: Dhanteras 2022: Investing in gold this Dhanteras? Things to keep in mind before buying