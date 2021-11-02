Happy Dhanteras 2021: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, Facebook messages to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day

Today (November 2) is Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi that marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. The auspicious day coincides with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth) of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. On this day, Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kubera (God of wealth), and Yamraj (God of Death).

On Dhanteras, Hindus also worship Dhanvantari, who is considered the God of Ayurveda, for imparting the wisdom of Ayurveda to mankind to help them rid of the suffering of disease.

On the auspicious day of Dhanatrayodashi, people worship Lord Kubera and perform Kuber Puja. It is a common belief that buying gold, silver, and other metals as well as conducting Dhanteras Puja will help in retaining and increasing the wealth in any family.

Here are some wishes and messages for you to share with your loved ones on Dhanteras 2021:

*May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, Everything bright and beautiful, And fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras 2021!

*God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you expect. Happy Dhanteras!

*Dhanteras is the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. On this day, a lamp for God of death is lit outside the home so that any untimely death of family members can be avoided. We wish you a Happy and Prosperous Dhantrayodashi/Dhanteras.

*May this Dhanteras 2021endow you with opulence and prosperity…Happy Dhanteras 2021.

*Almighty’s blessings may come as a surprise, but I sincerely pray that you be blessed beyond what you expect on this Shubh Dhanteras.

*Iss Dhanteras kuch khas ho/Dilo mein khusiyan/Ghar mein sukh ka vaas ho/Har moti pe aapka taj ho/Mite duriya, sab aapke pas ho/Yeh Dhanteras aapka khas ho!

*Goddess Lakshmi, please bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times Dhan. Happy Dhanteras!

*God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive, depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you expect…. Subh Dhanteras to you and your family!

*Sun glows for a day, Candle for an hour and matchstick for a minute. However, my heartfelt wish can glow days forever. Happy Dhanteras my dear!