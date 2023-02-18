Happy Confession Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, facebook status and greetings to share

Representational image

Valentine's Week is considered a week of love and expression, while Anti-Valentine Week is very special for those people who are single or whose relationship is almost on the verge of breaking up. . However, Anti-Valentine Week also gives a chance to improve the relationship. Yes, if you have made a mistake in the relationship and you want to accept your mistakes in front of your partner, then do not miss the opportunity of Confession Day, the fifth day of Anti-Valentine Week. On the fifth day of Anti-Valentine Week i.e. on February 17, Confession Day is celebrated all over the world. On this day, not only love, but anger gives us a chance to accept feelings and mistakes.

Here are some confession day wishes that you can send to your loved ones:

Confession Day 2023: WhatsApp Wishes and Messages

The best thing that you can do to yourself is just to confess your mistakes and your love to enjoy happiness forever and ever. Happy Confession Day!

Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to share what only heart knows. Happy Confession Day.

Confession Day gives us a chance to say what we have not, a chance to express our feelings in their original way. Happy Confession Day.

Those who are quick at confessing their feelings are the ones who are always happy and relaxed in life. Happy Confession Day.

It may not be easy to confess but the happiness that you get after making a confession is a bliss. Have a Happy Confession Day.

Confession Day 2023: Quotes

A work of art is a confession. - Albert Camus

Confession is always weakness. The grave soul keeps its own secrets, and takes its own punishment in silence. - Dorothy Dix

Confession of errors is like a broom which sweeps away the dirt and leaves the surface brighter and clearer. I feel stronger for confession. - Mahatma Gandhi

God removes the sin of the one who makes humble confession, and thereby the devil loses the sovereignty he had gained over the human heart. - Saint Bernard

A confession has to be part of your new life. - Ludwig Wittgenstein