Happy Chocolate Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, SMS to send to your loved ones

The season of love has already begun with Valentine's Week 2022. While the first day of the week February 7 is celebrated as Rose Day, the second day of the week, on February 8, is celebrated as Propose Day. The next day on the list is Chocolate Day on February 9. On this day, people pamper their partners with chocolates and candies. But the sweetest day of the year also has its own story.

It is said that sometime in the 1840s when Valentine's Day was being celebrated across the world with flowers and handwritten notes, English entrepreneur and chocolate-maker Richard Cadbury of Cadbury company stepped in with his own assortment of endearing chocolates wrapped in beautiful boxes. Thanks to him, Valentine's Day wishes only got sweeter.

Here are some messages that you can send to your special someone on Chocolate Day:

1. You are the sweetest chocolate of my life because each moment spent with you becomes so much more special. Happy Chocolate Day.

2. Happy Chocolate Day to you. I hope we enjoy eating chocolates together forever and ever because they always taste better with you.

3. Money can’t buy happiness. But, it can buy a chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

4. Love is like swallowing hot chocolate before it has cooled off. It takes you by surprise at first, but keeps you warm for a long time. Happy Chocolate Day!

5. This is a chocolate message, for a dairy milk person, from a five-star friend, for a melody reason, and a kitkat time, on a munch day, in a perk mood to say, Happy Chocolate Day!

6. Life is like a chocolate box, each chocolate is like a portion of life, some are crunchy, some are nutty, some are soft, but all are delicious. Happy Chocolate Day!

7. True happiness will be found only in true love but a chocolate can deliver it. Happy Chocolate Day!!



8. Love is like a pack of chewing gum, it tastes only in the beginning! But friendship is like chocolate, it tastes till it ends! Happy Chocolate Day!

9. Know what describes you best?! Chocolates! Cause sweetheart, You are sweet, tempting, and simply irresistible!

10. Chocolate day celebration is incomplete without chocolates, Just like life is not a successful life without true love. So I'm going to make the most of this chocolate day celebration, That my life is nothing without this relation!

11. Loads of chocolates for the one who is sweeter than chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day my love!

12. A balanced diet is chocolate in both hands. Happy Chocolate Day!

13. Hey, it’s chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I love sharing not only my chocolate but everything with you.