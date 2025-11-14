Happy Children's Day 2025: Top 20 wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share on Bal Diwas

Children's Day is celebrated all over the country to raise awareness about the rights, care and education of children.

Children's Day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' celebrated on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In India, it started being celebrated on November 20, 1956, on 'Universal Children's Day. But, after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, it shifted to November 14.

On this special day, you can share wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes with your close ones.

1. Happy Children's Day! May your curiosity, creativity, and dreams continue to soar high!

2. You bring joy and light to our lives. Wishing you a day filled with fun, laughter, and happiness

3. Here's to the future leaders, innovators, and change-makers! Happy Children's Day

4. May your childhood be filled with wonder, adventure, and endless possibilities

5. You're a precious gift, and I'm so grateful to have you in my life. Happy Children's Day

6. You're a ray of sunshine, and I'm so grateful for you

7. May your day be filled with smiles, giggles, and snug hugs

8. You're a superhero, and I'm so proud of you

9. Wishing you a day that's as special as you are

10. May your imagination and dreams take you on incredible adventures

11. Happy Children's Day to the most adorable kid ever

12. You're a precious gift, and I'm so lucky to have you

13. May your laughter and joy fill the world with happiness

14. Wishing you a childhood filled with adventure, laughter, and joy.

15. Happy Children's Day to the most amazing young person I know.

16. Happy Children's Day! May you grow with the courage to question, the wisdom to dream, and the heart to make those dreams real.

17. Happy Children's Day! May every moment of your childhood be filled with memories worth holding onto forever.

18. Wishing you a day filled with balloons, cakes, and fun.

19. Happy Children's Day to the most adorable bundle of energy!

20. May your dreams be the stuff of fairy tales!