Happy Children's Day 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share on Bal Diwas

Children's Day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' celebrated on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In India, it started being celebrated on November 20, 1956, on 'Universal Children's Day. But, after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, it shifted to November 14.

Children's Day is celebrated all over the country to raise awareness about the rights, care and education of children.

On this special day, you can share wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes with your close ones.

Children's Day 2022: Greetings, quotes, and wishes to send to friends and families on this occasion.