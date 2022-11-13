Search icon
Happy Children's Day 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share on Bal Diwas

Children's Day 2022: Greetings, quotes, and wishes to send to friends and families on this occasion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

Happy Children's Day 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share on Bal Diwas
Photo: Pixabay

Children's Day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' celebrated on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In India, it started being celebrated on November 20, 1956, on 'Universal Children's Day. But, after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, it shifted to November 14.

Children's Day is celebrated all over the country to raise awareness about the rights, care and education of children.

On this special day, you can share wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes with your close ones.

Children's Day 2022: Greetings, quotes, and wishes to send to friends and families on this occasion.

  • Let’s celebrate the day of innocence and joy. Happy Children’s Day!
  • From a child we learn giggling, laughing and playing. Let us continue to celebrate the day of children. Happy children’s Day!
  • Wishing Happy Children’ s day to the child within all of us. Happy Children’s Day to all!
  • May the purity of your child’s heart never fade. Happy Children Day!
  • From a child, we must learn to be happy for no reason. Happy Children Day!
  • One hour with a child will teach you a lifetime worth of joy and innocence. Happy Children’s Day!
  • Childhood is about glee and playfulness. Happy Children’s Day!
  • May the laughter and innocence of a child last for a lifetime. Happy Children’s Day!
  • Spend this day with your little buddies. Make a promise to bring joy in their life. Happy Children’s Day!
  • Kids are the world’s greatest happiness. Happy Children’s Day!
  • Children are budding stars, the more you inspire them the more they learn. Happy Children’s Day!
  • Happy Children’s Day, my dear child. I feel blessed to have a blessing like you by my side. I love you very much!

 

