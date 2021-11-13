Happy Children's Day 2021: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to be sent on Pt Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary

Children’s Day will be celebrated on November 14 (Sunday) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This year will mark Pandit Nehru’s 132nd birth anniversary. Fondly known as Chacha Nehru, it is believed that Nehru was fond of children and used to meet kids with immense affection. After his death on 27 May, 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday (November 14) as Bal Diwas or Children's Day in India.

India used to celebrate Children’s Day in India on 20th November every year before 1956 as the United Nations, in 1954, had declared the day as Universal Children’s Day. After the death of PM Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in Parliament unanimously declaring the day of his birth anniversary, 14th November as National Children’s Day.

Children's Day or 'Bal Diwas' celebrations aim to spread and increase awareness about the rights and education of children among people.

Children’s Day 2021 wishes, quotes and messages you can share:

*Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy children’s day!

*The bright, young, energetic souls who can effortlessly bring a smile on your face. A day dedicated to pampering them some more! Happy Children's Day!

*The sweetest period of anyone’s life is their childhood. A very happy children’s day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

*My brightest shining star, may you get all the stars in your kitty. Love you, my child. Happy Children's Day!

*May the innocence in their smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfaded. Wishing a joyful children’s day to every kid in the world!

*Children carry the hopes for our brighter tomorrow and the dreams of our happy future. Wishing a very enjoyable day for children all over the world.