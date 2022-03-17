Happy Chhoti Holi 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, greetings to send to your loved ones

Chhoti Holi is being celebrated across India on Thursday, March 17. On this day, people celebrate the victory of good over evil. By lighting the bonfire, people commemorate the triumph of Bhakt Prahlad's faith in God over the evil intentions of his father Hiranyakashipu and his aunt Holika.

The shubh mahurat of Holika Dahan will start from 9:06 PM to 10:16 PM on March 17. During this hour, people will light the effigy, take a round of the sacred fire, and pray for the happiness, well-being, and prosperity of mankind

Here are some wonderful Chhoti Holi messages that you can send to your loved ones on the joyous occasion:

- Holika Dahan is the time to be understanding and love each other. It is the festival when you leave behind negativity and bring in happiness. Happy Chhoti Holi!

- This Holika Dahan, may all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. May you lead a blissful, healthy and happy life. Happy Choti Holi.

- Burn all the negativity in life and bring only positivity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi

- On this auspicious occasion, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness. Happy Choti Holi.

- May God gift you all the colours of life – colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours with which you want to paint your life. Happy Holika Dahan & Holi 2021 in advance.

- May there be no trace of evil in your life. May there be only goodness all around you. Happy Holika Dahan.

- Wish you a very Happy Choti Holi filled with sweet moments and colourful memories to happiness with love and care.



READ | Holika Dahan 2022: Know historical significance, shubh mahurat, importance of bonfire before Holi

- May God spray colours of success, prosperity and health over you and your family, and fill each moment with love and happiness. Wish you all a very Happy Choti Holi.