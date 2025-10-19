FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

Chhoti Diwali 2025 is a festive occasion to spread joy, love, and light. Share heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, and inspiring quotes to make the day memorable for loved ones. Celebrate with warm greetings and positive vibes as you welcome the grand Diwali celebration ahead.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 06:48 AM IST

Chhoti Diwali, the day before the grand Diwali celebration, is a time to enjoy the warmth of family, the glow of diyas, and the joy of togetherness. Although it’s a more intimate celebration than the main Diwali day, it holds significant cultural value. It marks the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, setting the tone for the grand festivities that follow. To make this day even more special, sharing heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, and meaningful quotes can brighten your loved ones' day.

Best Wishes for Chhoti Diwali

On this auspicious occasion, wish your friends and family a bright and prosperous year ahead. You can say:

  • May the divine light of Diwali bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Happy Chhoti Diwali!
  • Let the light of Chhoti Diwali guide your life on the path of love, success, and fulfilment. Have a blessed day!
  • May this Chhoti Diwali bring success and good health to you and your family!

These warm messages remind loved ones of the significance of the festival and send blessings for a bright future.

WhatsApp Messages for Chhoti Diwali

WhatsApp has become the go-to medium for sending festive greetings. Share these heartfelt messages to spread joy and light across digital platforms:

  • As the diyas glow and firecrackers light up the sky, may your life also shine brightly with endless happiness. Happy Chhoti Diwali!
  • On this Chhoti Diwali, may you be surrounded by love, warmth, and positivity. Let’s illuminate our lives with joy and laughter.
  • Chhoti Diwali is a reminder to remove the darkness from our hearts and let the light of love and kindness shine through.

Chhoti Diwali Quotes

Here are some quotes that add a touch of depth and reflection to your greetings. Some quotes to share:

  • Light a lamp of love, blast a chain of sorrow, shoot a rocket of prosperity, and fire a flowerpot of happiness!
  • In the darkness of night, the light of Diwali shines bright; let us also illuminate the world with kindness and goodness.
  • May your Chhoti Diwali be filled with the glow of joy, the sparkle of happiness, and the warmth of love.

Chhoti Diwali Greetings

Extend your heartfelt wishes with these meaningful greetings:

  • May the colours of rangoli fill your life with happiness, and the light of diyas guide you to success.
  • On this Chhoti Diwali, let’s spread happiness, love, and good wishes everywhere. May your life always shine brightly!

Chhoti Diwali, although an intimate celebration, holds immense significance as it sets the stage for Diwali’s grandeur. Sharing thoughtful wishes, heartwarming messages, and inspiring quotes with friends and family adds more meaning to the occasion. Spread the festive cheer and make this Chhoti Diwali a memorable one for those around you.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
