On Chhoti Diwali 2024, spread light and positivity around with these beautiful wishes, messages and quotes.

Even as the Diwali festival holds immense significance for the Hindus, Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, Roop Chaudas, is no less significant. Chhoti Diwali generally falls a day after Dhanteras and before Lakshmi Puja and Diwali Celebrations. According to Hindu mythology, the demon Narakasura was killed by Lord Krishna and Satyabhama on this day. Hence, the day is celebrated with as much enthusiasm if not more. And, similar to other festivals, Chhoti Diwali can’t be celebrated without sharing wishes with near and dear ones. Here we list some beautiful wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes, which you can share with your loved ones.

Chhoti Diwali 2024 wishes:

Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family! May this day be filled with joy, laughter, and togetherness.

The festival of lights is here. May you and your family make lots of good memories together. My best wishes are with you. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

May Goddess Laxmi shower you with her blessings and lead you to the path of prosperity. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2024!

May the festival of lights fill your life with happiness, love, and joy. A very Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Enjoy this festive season to the fullest.

May the light of Chhoti Diwali illuminate your path and bring you endless happiness and peace. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

Chhoti Diwali 2024 WhatsApp messages:

As we rejoice in the Chhoti Diwali celebrations, may the festival of lights illuminate your path towards greater heights and fill your heart with love and compassion.

As we celebrate Chhoti Diwali, may new colours and energy fill your life. May every moment be filled with joy. Warm wishes for a beautiful Chhoti Diwali!

On the auspicious Chhoti Diwali 2024, let compassion and positivity sink in, and embrace moments with all your heart to enjoy it to the fullest.

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2024. Let there be light, joy and a smile illuminating your path to success.

On this sacred occasion, may new colours, energy, and happiness fill your life. Wishing you a joyful Chhoti Diwali!

Chhoti Diwali 2024 quotes:

Let this Chhoti Diwali be a reminder of resilience, hope, and the beauty of light in our lives.

It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers

But it’s also the time to stay safe

Have a happy and safe Chhoti Diwali!

May this Chhoti Diwali be as bright as ever

May it bring joy, health and wealth to you

May the festival of lights brighten up your life today and forever

Happy Chhoti Diwali to all!

May the lamps always glow, and may your life be filled with showers of joy. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi always be with you. Happy Chhoti Diwali!

The light of diyas represents hope, warmth, and positivity. May your life shine with all these blessings on Chhoti Diwali.