Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

On this festival, check out some happy Chhoti Diwali 2023 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings and share them with your loved ones.

Chhoti Diwali is celebrated a day before Diwali every year. Also known as Narak Chaturdashi, Chhoti Diwali is being celebrated this year on Saturday, November 11.

It is believed that on this day demon Narakasura was slayed by Goddess Kali. This year, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 06.03 pm on October 23 and will end at 05.27 pm on November 11.

On this festival, check out some happy Chhoti Diwali 2023 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings and share them with your loved ones.

Chhoti Diwali Wishes:

Wishing a very Happy Choti Diwali to you. May this occasion marks the beginning of happy and good times for you and your loved ones.

The festival of lights is here. May you and your family make lots of good memories together. My best wishes are with you. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

May Goddess Laxmi shower you with her blessings and lead you to the path of prosperity. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022!

May the festival of lights fill your life with happiness, love, and joy. A very Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Enjoy this festive season to the fullest.

May this Chhoti Diwali bring to you lots of surprises, success, and good health!

Chhoti Diwali Quotes:

1. May this Chhoti Diwali be as bright as ever

May it bring joy, health and wealth to you

May the festival of lights brighten up your life today and forever

Happy Chhoti Diwali to all!

2. May the festival of joy become more beautiful for you and your family. All your new ventures get success and progress. Happy Chhoti Diwali

3. May this Chhoti Diwali fill your heart with enthusiasm and joy... So that you have a sparkling Diwali!

4. May this Naraka Chaturdashi bring a pot full of health, wealth and life

May God always be with you and bring an end to all your strife

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi

5. It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers

But it’s also the time to stay safe

Have a happy and safe Choti Diwali!

Chhoti Diwali messages:

Aap sabhi ko Chhoti Diwali ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Chhoti Diwali ke din mera pranam sweekar karein. Meri or se aapko dheron shubh kamnayein.

Chhoti Deepavali ki bahut shubh kamnayein.

Ye Diwali apke jeevan mein khushiyon ki barsaat laye, Dhan aur Shoharat ki barish kare. Choti Diwali ki sa-prem mangal kamnayein.