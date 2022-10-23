Chhoti Diwali 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Chhoti Diwali is celebrated a day before Diwali every year. Also known as Narak Chaturdashi, Chhoti Diwali is being celebrated this year on Sunday, October 23.
It is believed that on this day demon Narakasura was slayed by Goddess Kali. This year, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 06.03 pm on October 23 and will end at 05.27 pm on October 24.
On this festival, check out some happy Chhoti Diwali 2022 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings and share them with your loved ones.
Chhoti Diwali Wishes
Chhoti Diwali Quotes
1. May this Chhoti Diwali be as bright as ever
May it bring joy, health and wealth to you
May the festival of lights brighten up your life today and forever
Happy Chhoti Diwali to all!
2. May the festival of joy become more beautiful for you and your family. All your new ventures get success and progress. Happy Chhoti Diwali
3. May this Chhoti Diwali fill your heart with enthusiasm and joy... So that you have a sparkling Diwali!
4. May this Naraka Chaturdashi bring a pot full of health, wealth and life
May God always be with you and bring an end to all your strife
Happy Naraka Chaturdashi
5. It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers
But it’s also the time to stay safe
Have a happy and safe Choti Diwali!
Chhoti Diwali messages