Here are 50 inspiring wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes for Chhath Puja 2024 to spread joy and positivity.

Chhath Puja is an important Hindu festival that honours the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya. It is celebrated with great devotion, especially in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The festival includes rituals such as fasting and praying to the setting and rising sun. As families and friends come together for this special occasion, sharing warm wishes and blessings is a lovely way to connect.

Here are 50 inspiring wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes for Chhath Puja 2024 to spread joy and positivity.

Chhath Puja Wishes

"Wishing you a joyous Chhath Puja filled with happiness, peace, and divine blessings. May all your wishes come true!"

"On this holy day of Chhath, may your prayers be answered and your family blessed with prosperity and joy."

"May the Sun God fill your life with warmth, energy, and positivity. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones!"

"Sending warm wishes for a blessed Chhath Puja. May Surya Dev shower his blessings on you and your family!"

"May Chhath Maiya bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Happy Chhath Puja!"

"On this Chhath Puja, let’s thank the Sun God for all his blessings. Wishing you a blissful Chhath Puja!"

"Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God fulfil your dreams and bring peace and prosperity."

"As we celebrate Chhath Puja, let’s embrace nature’s blessings. Wishing you love and success!"

"On this auspicious day, may Chhathi Maiya bless you with health, happiness, and success."

"Celebrate Chhath Puja with devotion, and may Surya Dev bring light and warmth to your life."

"This Chhath Puja, may your life be as bright as the sun’s rays. Happy Chhath Puja!"

"May Chhathi Maiya shower her blessings on you, and may your dreams be fulfilled."

"Wishing you a happy and prosperous Chhath Puja. May your life be filled with sunshine and positivity."

"Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family. May the Sun God protect and bless you always."

"Sending warm wishes and blessings this Chhath Puja. May your life be as radiant as the sun!"

"Chhath Puja teaches us to worship and respect nature. May we cherish these blessings every day!"

"As we offer prayers to the setting and rising sun, may our lives be filled with light and hope."

"Let’s bow to the Sun God and thank him for his endless energy that sustains life on earth. Happy Chhath Puja!"

"Chhath Puja reminds us of the power of devotion and the blessings that come with it."

"In the light of the sun and the blessings of Chhathi Maiya, may we find peace and prosperity."

"Chhath is not only about rituals; it’s about gratitude and respect for nature. Happy Chhath Puja!"

"May Chhathi Maiya bless you with joy, prosperity, and happiness on this auspicious occasion."

"The festival of Chhath celebrates the divine energy of the sun. Wishing you a vibrant and prosperous Chhath Puja!"

"On Chhath Puja, may all your wishes be granted, and may the blessings of the Sun God light up your life."

"Wishing you a blessed and serene Chhath Puja. May the divine energy guide you toward happiness and success."

"May your Chhath Puja be filled with devotion, love, and gratitude. Happy Chhath Puja!"

"Chhath Puja brings the message of faith, hope, and devotion. Wishing you and your family a blessed celebration."

"As you pray to the setting and rising sun, may all your dreams come true. Happy Chhath Puja!"

"Sending warm wishes for a joyous Chhath Puja filled with divine blessings and peace."

"May Chhath Maiya bless you with strength, patience, and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja!"

"Happy Chhath Puja! May your prayers be answered, and may your family be blessed."

"Warm wishes on Chhath Puja. May your life be bright and prosperous!"

"Wishing you peace, love, and prosperity on Chhath Puja."

"May Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya bring happiness to your home. Happy Chhath Puja!"

"Celebrate the spirit of Chhath Puja with devotion and love. Happy Chhath!"

"Happy Chhath Puja! May this festival bring you strength, peace, and good fortune."

"Wishing you the warmth of the sun, the calm of the river, and the devotion of Chhath Puja."

"On this holy day, may all your wishes be granted and may peace surround you."

"As we celebrate Chhath Puja, may Surya Dev’s blessings be with you and your family forever."

"Sending you heartfelt wishes for Chhath Puja. May this festival fill your life with happiness and prosperity."