Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: WhatsApp messages, wishes, greetings to send on this auspicious festival

Chaitra Navratri 2022 will be celebrated from April 2 (Saturday) till April 11 (Monday) with Ashtami being observed on April 9. This auspicious festival is celebrated across nine days and nine nights to worship goddess Durga and her nine forms namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and, Siddhidhatri.

Here are some of the messages, greetings, quotes you can send to your family and relatives on this auspicious festival

- May the choicest blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Shubh Chaitra Navratri 2022!

- May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame, and health.

- This Navratri, may Goddess Durga remove all your sufferings, and may you get blessed with a happy and healthy life. Jai Mata Di!

- Wish you nine nights of devotion and happiness. May Maa shower her blessings on you. Happy Chaitra Navratri!



- May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri!

- I wish Goddess Durga to remove your all troubles and sorrows. Brings nine colours of happiness to your life and all your wishes come true. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!

- With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family!

- May Goddess Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings, Happy Navratri!

- Let the spirit of these pious Navratri days bring you hope and courage in life. Happy Navratri to all of you!

- Let us all pray that the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you eternal peace and happiness. That they protect you from all wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your family!