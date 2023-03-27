Happy Chaiti Chhath Puja 2023: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, greeting, messages to send to your loved ones

Chaiti Chhath Mahaparv started on March 25 with 'Naye Khaye'. Kharna is held the next day. Arghya is offered to the setting sun on the third day of Chhath festival and on the fourth day the festival ends with offerings to the rising sun. On March 27, offerings will be made to the setting sun and on March 28, offerings will be made to the rising sun. The auspicious time is 5.30 a.m. for evening arghya on March 27, and 5.55 a.m. for morning arghya on March 28. Chhath Puja is one of the most difficult fasts. On this day, along with worshipping Chhath Mata, people also send greetings to their loved ones on this special day.

Send your loved ones hearty congratulations on Chhath Puja:

Chhath Puja 2023: Messages wishes

Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhath Puja bring you happiness in abundance.

May this Chhath Puja bring blessings and happiness your way, and may all your dreams come true and all evils shed away. Happy Chhath Puja!

May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja to you!

It’s a day to offer arghya to the Sun God, and thank him with all your heart. May your fast brings you joy. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja 2023: Messages

1. May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring in your life prosperity and happiness.

3. Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith, and one’s belief. May you be showered with happiness and prosperity. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life.

4. The morning sun has risen, and we have to take the name of Chhath Maiya all day, next morning will bring new happiness in life, and Chhath Maiya will fulfill all your desires.

5. Remove all darkness and embrace positivity. May this auspicious day bring luck and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very happy Chhath puja.

Chhath Puja 2023: Quotes

1. “Wishing you the most beautiful celebrations on the occasion of Chhath Puja. May you are always showered with blessings of Chhathi Maiya in your life.”

2. “I pray for the best of your health and happiness on Chhath Puja. May you are surrounded by goodness and positivity. Happy Chhath Puja!”

3. “Warm wishes on Chhath Puja to everyone. Let us come together to thank Mother Nature for all the love and blessings she has ever showered us with."

4. “On the occasion of Chhath Puja¸, I pray that Chhathi Maiya and God Sun bless you with the strength of an elephant and courage of a lion to have a blessed life. Happy Chhath Puja.”