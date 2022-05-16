Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Best WhatsApp wishes, Facebook messages, quotes to wish on Buddha Jayanti

File photo

Buddha Purnima is observed on the full moon night of the month of Vaisakh. This year, the festival will be celebrated today (May 16).

The festival of Buddha Purnima is traditionally celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama​, who later became Gautama Buddha and went on to become the founder of Buddhism. On this day, people celebrate Siddhartha's choice to embrace a spiritual quest wherein he renounced all worldly pleasures to become a holy man. He chose this life when he witnessed the suffering of common people. He was hence inspired to let go of his royal life.

Also Read: Buddha Purnima 2022: Everything about Gautam Buddha’s birth and journey to enlightenment in Vaisakh

Buddha's birth country is considered as Nepal, and there this day is celebrated in accordance to the full moon day of the Vaisakha month of the Buddhist calendar. Neighbouring Southeast Asian countries too, celebrate this day during the Vaisakha month of the Buddhist and Hindu calendar, which is usually the month of April or May according to the Western Gregorian calendar.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: WhatsApp wishes, SMS, quotes, status, messages to share on this day

- On Buddha Purnima, here's wishing you peace, happiness, good health and prosperity.

- What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Happy Buddha Purnima!

- Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with that and all will be well. Happy Buddha Purnima!

- May you get enlightened by the divine rays and grace of the Almighty. Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

- This Buddha Purnima, May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

- Let us be grateful towards who made you meet with yourself. Here's wishing you a Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

- On Buddha Purnima, here's wishing you peace, love, happiness, good health and prosperity.

- May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love and truth!

- Budhha Purnima wishes and heartfelt greetings to one and all!

- Buddham Saranam Gacchami | Dhamma Saranam Gacchami | Sangham Saranam Gacchami... Happy Buddha Purnima!