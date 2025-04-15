The Bengali New Year or Pohela Boishakh starts the first day of the traditional Bengali calendar. Bengali New Year 2025 will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 15. With this, the Bengali year 1432 will start. Wish your loved one a happy Bengali New Year with these wishes and messages.

The Bengali New Year or Pohela Boishakh starts the first day of the traditional Bengali calendar. Bengali New Year 2025 will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 15. With this, the Bengali year 1432 will start.

Bengali new year’s significance

The Bengali New Year will begin with the Sankranti moment, which is the exact timings of the Sun’s entry into the Mesh Rashi (Aries), which will take place at 3:30 AM on April 14, 2025. This particular astronomical event marks the celebration of Mesha Sankranti, which is the auspicious occasion of Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal and its adjacent states. This occasion is the first month of the Bengali calendar which is identified as new beginnings and marked by festival gatherings and cultural extravaganza.

Wishes, messages on Pohela Boishakh

A new year is a fresh start! May Pohela Boishakh bring positivity and peace to your life.

Subho Noboborsho! May this new year open new doors and bring new opportunities for you

On this joyous occasion of Pohela Boishakh, I wish you success, good health, and endless happiness.

Let’s welcome the new year with love in our hearts and smiles on our faces. Subho Noboborsho!

May this Noboborsho bring new hopes, joy, and brightness into your life.

Wishing you love and laughter this Bengali New Year. Subho Noboborsho!

Subho Noboborsho! May your year ahead be as bright and colorful as the festivities.

On the first day of the Bengali New year, the day of a new hope and prosperity feasts are prepared at home, people come out in colourful outfits. Cultural performances take place, and everyone wish each other a happy Bengali New Year. It also marks the start of spring. Processions take place on streets that turn the regular crowd into vibrant and lively group. Bengalis sing traditional and cultural songs and with each other “Subho Noboborsho.”