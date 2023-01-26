Basant Panchami 2023: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, greetings and Facebook statuses for your loved ones on Saraswati puja

File photo

Today, January 26, Basant Panchami will be celebrated with much fervour. The goddess of wisdom and knowledge, Saraswati, is worshipped on Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami. The Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, and science is known as Saraswati. Worshiping Maa Saraswati signifies knowledge and learning. On this day, students worship the goddess Saraswati. Vasant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami.

Here are a few quotes, WhatsApp wishes, SMS for your near and dear ones.

1. Saahas Sheel Hriday Mein Bhar De, Jeevan Tyaag Tapomar Kar De, Sanyam Satya Sneh Ka Var De, Maa Saraswati Aapke Jivan Mein Ullas Bhar De. Happy Basant Panchami…

2. Saraswathi Namasthubhyam, Varadey Kaamarupinee!Vidhyarambham Karishyami, Sidhir bhavathu mey sada ! Happy Saraswati Jayanti

3. Spring is in the air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami!

4. Kitabo Ka Sath Ho, Pen Par Hath Ho Copiya Aapke Pas Ho, Padhai Din Raat Ho Jindagi Ke Har Imtehan Me Aap Pass Ho...!!!" "Wish U Happy Basant Panchami

5. May you be untouched by darkness and ignorance. Here's wishing you an illuminated life — Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja to you.

6. May Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom. May the divine grace of Goddess Saraswati be with you. May the power of knowledge light up your life and Goddess Saraswati's blessings shine on you.

7. I Pray to Goddess Saraswati for You That, This Great Occasion of Basant Panchami, may bring a huge wealth of Knowledge for you and may you be blessed by goddess Saraswati. Wish you a joyful Basant Panchami.

8. Let’s flaunt our dresses in yellow hues; Worship Goddess Saraswati with all divinity, And share yellow sweets with all the swoon! Happy Basant Panchami!

9. May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom... have a blessed Vasant Panchami!



10. On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you Wear yellow and bloom life mustard fields; Fly Kites and soar into the sky like them; Welcome the Spring season and shed lethargy; And burn evils like Holika pyre. Happy Basant Panchmi 2023.