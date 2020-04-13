Happy Baisakhi 2020: Best WhatsApp, Facebook greetings, SMS, quotes to wish your loved ones

Baisakhi is one of the most prosperous festivals in the Hindu calendar celebrated with full joy and enthusiasm. The festival falls around the harvesting season in India. Every year, Baisakhi is celebrated on April 13.

Mostly celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs, the festival is also called Vaisakhi. In 1699, it was on this day formation of Khalsa Panth was laid under the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

On the occasion of Baisakhi, people vow to take a holy bath in river Ganga as it believed that it was during this time when Goddesses Ganga descended on earth.

People organise community kirtans in Gurudwaras and at their local community centres to gather around. Doing charity like availing food for needy ones and social service is also part of festival celebrations.

Baisakhi 2020: Wishes, quotes, and messages to wish loved ones on the occasion of Baisakhi

1. I wish a wish for you on Baisakhi, that all your wishes come true, may the Almighty accepts all your wishes. May you get the best rewards for your benevolent deeds!

2. Accept my warmest wishes for you this Baisakhi. May you have a bountiful year ahead!

3. Wishing that your life will a filled with the golden blessing of the Guru. Let his grace always shine on you and your family.

4. Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan. Wahe Guru ji. Sab da bhala karein. Happy Baisakhi!

5. Sending my heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. I wish you enjoy this festive day with high spirits and great joy. Happy Baisakhi to you!

6. Nach lo gaa lo hamaare saath, aaya hai Baisakhi ka tyohaar, Maana lo khushiyan sabke saath,, aayi abb mojan ki bahaar! Happy Baisakhi 2019.

7. May you harvest all the fruits of your hard work from the previous year. Happy Baisakhi!

8. May your Baisakhi be blessed with a bounty of the season and harvest of joy and prosperity! Happy Baisakhi! Happy Baisakhi 2019!

9. May Waheguru Ji shower his divine love and blessings upon you and your family. Wish you a Happy Baisakhi!

10. May Wahe Guru bless you with good health and prosperity in this upcoming year. Happy Baisakhi!