Happy April Fool's Day 2022: WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes, wishes to send to your friends

Today is April 1, which is commonly known as April Fool's Day. It was first celebrated in Europe but soon spread across different parts of the world. It is the day when people can pull a prank and get away with it, too.

It was April 1, as believed, when the change of calendar from Julian to Gregorian was initiated, hence making it the most commonly believed reason for celebrating the day. Reportedly, while many refused to accept the change and continued following the Julian calendar, France was the first country to accept and implement the new calendar.

April Fool’s Day traditions are playing pranks or cracking practical jokes on each other and screaming ‘’April Fools!” at the end.

Clearly, no one likes to be fooled. That, however, has not stopped people down the ages from trying to concoct ever elaborate and imaginative hoaxes, which even when they defy belief, are sure to raise a laugh. From sharing hilarious gifs to ultimate pranks and funny moments, Twitteratis have had the best laugh today.

Read | April Fool’s Day isn’t just about playing pranks – Know history, importance

April Fools' Day 2022 wishes, quotes and messages that you can forward:

*You are a gorgeous, amazing, intelligent talented, caring, and understanding person. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fool’s Day!

*Everything is funny as long as it is happening to somebody else. Happy April Fool’s Day!

*What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!

*You definitely cannot touch your elbow with your tongue. Tried doing it? Well, all the idiots would! -Happy April Fool’s Day, friend. This day is dedicated just for you!

*Hey, buddy! People like you make me realize I am still way more intelligent than many. Thanks :)

*Happy birthday to you. You were born for this day!

*April Fool’s Day has been cancelled this year. But don’t worry, we will dedicate some other day for you.

*Believe nothing and trust no one. Today is April Fool’s Day.

*What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!

*Happy April Fool’s Day! I hope today you had fun being smacked at, thrown things at, be laughed at, and be someone else’s fool. It was really fun, right?

*It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.